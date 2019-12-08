By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Aberdeen Angus Beef Chateaubriand 0.6kg-1kg Serves 4-5

4.5(6)Write a review
£ 38.00
£38.00/kg

Per 250g
  • Energy1465kJ 349kcal
    17%
  • Fat15.3g
    22%
  • Saturates7.0g
    35%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 586kJ / 140kcal

Product Description

  • Aberdeen Angus Beef Chateaubriand.
  • Chateaubriand is a cut that’s prized for its incredible melt in the mouth tenderness and rich flavour. Our experts have chosen superior Aberdeen Angus beef for its quality, taste and texture. Sourced from trusted British farmers who are committed to the highest standards. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • *28 day matured prime cut beef fillet, with a melt in the mouth tenderness and rich flavour.

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Oven 180°C/ Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 Rub or brush joint with a little oil and season with salt and pepper. Pre-heat the oven. Place the joint on a roasting tray, cover tightly with foil and put in the centre of the oven. Calculate the cooking times at 4 minutes per 100g plus 20 minutes (rare), 5 minutes per 100g plus 25 minutes (medium), 6 minutes per 100g plus 30 minutes (well done). Remove the foil for the last 10 minutes of cooking. Allow joint to rest for 10 minutes before serving. Remove string prior to serving. Rare meat will be red in the middle with some blood. Medium meat will be pink in the middle. Well done meat will be brown right through.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Origin UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove beef from packaging and rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 250g
Energy586kJ / 140kcal1465kJ / 349kcal
Fat6.1g15.3g
Saturates2.8g7.0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein21.2g53.0g
Salt0.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

A lovely Christmas treat

5 stars

We had this cut of meat at Christmas 2018 and I have ordered it again for this year. It is expensive for me to buy but, it is a treat for the family. The meat is delicious and melts in the mouth. I have never tasted beef so delicious before.

Nicest bit of beef!

5 stars

We have had this every year for the last two years and each time we have enjoyed every morsel - the nicest beef we have ever cooked and tasted - a definite for this year

Simply The Best!

5 stars

This will be my 4th Christmas ordering the Chateaubriand and is always been fantastic. Everybody loves it :) Follow the cooking instructions and it doesn't get any better especially with all the trimmings - gorguss !

Great Cut but Cook it Right!!!!

5 stars

Had this cut for 2 years running and if cooked by sealing then finish off in oven is as good as it gets! Try advice from James Martin online and you will not be disappointed if you follow his guidelines.

1FABULOUS , EVEN BETTER THAN NOT JUST ANYBODYS BE

5 stars

1FABULOUS , EVEN BETTER THAN NOT JUST ANYBODYS BEEF !!

Here is a lesson I must learn...

1 stars

I really should have learned my lesson by now, not to order steaks or joints from Tesco. It's always pumped full of water (but then so are steaks and joints I've bought from most other local supermarkets, so I am not clear whether the problem lies entirely with Tesco or more generally with a supplier in Glasgow). The result, when going for rare, was grey meat surrounded by a puddle of grey water. Mmm yummy...

