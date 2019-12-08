Tesco Finest Aberdeen Angus Beef Chateaubriand 0.6kg-1kg Serves 4-5

A lovely Christmas treat
We had this cut of meat at Christmas 2018 and I have ordered it again for this year. It is expensive for me to buy but, it is a treat for the family. The meat is delicious and melts in the mouth. I have never tasted beef so delicious before.
Nicest bit of beef!
We have had this every year for the last two years and each time we have enjoyed every morsel - the nicest beef we have ever cooked and tasted - a definite for this year
Simply The Best!
This will be my 4th Christmas ordering the Chateaubriand and is always been fantastic. Everybody loves it :) Follow the cooking instructions and it doesn't get any better especially with all the trimmings - gorguss !
Great Cut but Cook it Right!!!!
Had this cut for 2 years running and if cooked by sealing then finish off in oven is as good as it gets! Try advice from James Martin online and you will not be disappointed if you follow his guidelines.
1FABULOUS , EVEN BETTER THAN NOT JUST ANYBODYS BEEF !!
Here is a lesson I must learn...
I really should have learned my lesson by now, not to order steaks or joints from Tesco. It's always pumped full of water (but then so are steaks and joints I've bought from most other local supermarkets, so I am not clear whether the problem lies entirely with Tesco or more generally with a supplier in Glasgow). The result, when going for rare, was grey meat surrounded by a puddle of grey water. Mmm yummy...