Mr Porky Crispy Strips 40G

Mr Porky Crispy Strips 40G
£ 1.00
£2.50/100g

Product Description

  • Seasoned Pork Rind
  • Hats off to my finest crispy strips
  • Trust me - you're in for a proper treat. My delicious crispy strips have the same mouth-watering taste as all my snacks, with less fat and a light crispy texture. I take the finest, thinly sliced pork shoulder and then cook it to golden perfection before carefully flavouring with a sprinkle of my signature seasoning. My porky snacks are the nation's favourite & will satisfy your cravings anytime, anywhere.
  • (compared to standard Mr Porky Pork Scratchings.)
  • The nation's favourite
  • The lighter porky snack
  • Taste porkfection
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Ingredients

Pork Rind, Seasoning [Salt, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Rusk (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt), Dextrose, Colours: Paprika Extract, Ammonia Caramel], Salt, Pork Fat, Dextrose

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light and odours.Once opened, consume immediately.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Mr Porky,
  • Princewood Road,
  • Earlstrees Industrial Estate,
  • Corby,
  • Northamptonshire,
  • NN17 4AP.

Return to

  • Great Taste Guaranteed:
  • Mr. Porky is proud of his delicious pork snacks and wants you to enjoy them too.
  • If you are not satisfied, please write to the Consumer Services Department remembering to enclose this bag & its contents.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • www.mrporky.co.uk

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 20g Serving
Energy 2122kJ424kJ
-508kcal102kcal
Fat 28.4g5.7g
of which saturates 13.0g2.6g
Carbohydrate 0.6g0.1g
of which sugars 0.2gTrace
Protein 62.4g12.5g
Salt 7.1g1.4g
Pack contains 2 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

very good indeed and will always buy them

very good indeed and will always buy them

