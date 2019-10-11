Eat Real Lentil Chips Sea Salt 113G

Great
Actually taste really good
Not Suitable for Coeliacs
Don't eat these if you have coeliac. I've tried a few Eat Real products and had gluten reaction to them all. They are certified by Coeliac UK but produced in a factory where gluten is present and contain additives that may come from wheat source (dextrose, yeast extract). I have contacted the company and Coeliac UK about this, but I would advice anyone with coeliac to avoid.
Lovely silky taste not too flavoured either. Light salted. Great snack high protein too. Only just seen and tried these. Being vegan due to milk intolerance not by choice! Wish they made them in snack size packs though. The bag is too big to eat all in one siting. And can go stale quickly. Great product and will buy again!
Lovely if you like lentils
I love these, they have a great crunch and you can really taste the lentils. Slightly dry on their own if you have too many, but I particularly like them with salsa. There aren't enough plain flavoured snacks around and these fit the bill very well.
Really like these. They are light and not overpowering in taste, less crisps and more airy wafers, a bit like Quavers in texture, but firmer. You get a lot in the bag and very few crumbs or broken bits.