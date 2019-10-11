By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Eat Real Lentil Chips Sea Salt 113G

4(5)Write a review
Eat Real Lentil Chips Sea Salt 113G
£ 1.80
£1.60/100g
An average 28g serving contains:
  • Energy560kJ 13kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.67g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2001 kJ

Product Description

  • Lentil-based snack.
  • 40% less fat*
  • *40% less fat than regular potato chips. (Average fat reduced from 10g to 5.5g per serving)
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 113g

Information

Ingredients

Lentil Flour (40%), Potato Starch, Corn Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

To maintain freshness, store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and strong odours.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom from local & imported ingredients

Name and address

  • Cofresh Snack Foods,
  • PO Box 10235,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9HN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Our Guarantee
  • We take every care to ensure our products reach our customers in perfect condition. For any quality issues, please return the product and packet with the best before date and batch code details to the Cofresh UK address.
  • By email, contact customer.service@cofresh.com
  • Cofresh Snack Foods,
  • PO Box 10235,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9HN,
  • UK.
  • Tel: +44 (0) 116 234 0246
  • Email: sales@cofresh.com
  • Website: www.eatreal.co.uk

Net Contents

113g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 2001 kJ
-478 kcal
Fat 21 g
Of which Saturates 1.7 g
Carbohydrate 62.1 g
Of which Sugars 0.6 g
Fibre 4.5 g
Protein 8.0 g
Salt 2.4 g

5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great

5 stars

Actually taste really good

Not Suitable for Coeliacs

1 stars

Don't eat these if you have coeliac. I've tried a few Eat Real products and had gluten reaction to them all. They are certified by Coeliac UK but produced in a factory where gluten is present and contain additives that may come from wheat source (dextrose, yeast extract). I have contacted the company and Coeliac UK about this, but I would advice anyone with coeliac to avoid.

Lovely silky taste not too flavoured either. Light

5 stars

Lovely silky taste not too flavoured either. Light salted. Great snack high protein too. Only just seen and tried these. Being vegan due to milk intolerance not by choice! Wish they made them in snack size packs though. The bag is too big to eat all in one siting. And can go stale quickly. Great product and will buy again!

Lovely if you like lentils

4 stars

I love these, they have a great crunch and you can really taste the lentils. Slightly dry on their own if you have too many, but I particularly like them with salsa. There aren't enough plain flavoured snacks around and these fit the bill very well.

Really like these. They are light and not overpowe

4 stars

Really like these. They are light and not overpowering in taste, less crisps and more airy wafers, a bit like Quavers in texture, but firmer. You get a lot in the bag and very few crumbs or broken bits.

