Eat Real Quinoa Chips Sour Cream & Chive 80G

3.5(3)Write a review
£ 1.80
£2.25/100g
A 30g serving contains:
  • Energy715kJ 165kcal
    8%
  • Fat8.6g
    12%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.65g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 100g contains

Product Description

  • Quinoa-based snack with sour cream & chives flavour.
  • Super grain snack
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

Quinoa Flour (29%), Corn Flour, Rice Flour, Corn Starch, Lentil Flour, Pea Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Salt, Sour Cream & Chive Seasoning (3%) (Rice Flour, Onion Powder, Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract Powder, Natural Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Herb (Chive), Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains traces of Wheat

Storage

To maintain freshness, store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and strong odours.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom from Local & Imported Ingredients

Name and address

  • Cofresh Snack Foods,
  • PO Box 10235,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9HN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • For any quality issues, please return the product and packet with the "Best Before/L-Batch" codes to Cofresh UK address.
  • By Email, contact: customer.service@cofresh.co.uk
  • Cofresh Snack Foods,
  • PO Box 10235,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9HN,
  • UK.
  • Tel: +44 (0) 116 234 0246
  • Email: sales@cofresh.co.uk
  • Website: www.eatreal.co.uk

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains
Energy (kJ/Kcal)2382 kJ
-550 kcal
Fat (g)28.8 g
of which Saturates (g)2.1 g
Carbohydrates (g)66.4 g
of which Sugars (g)3.2 g
Fibre (g)2.5 g
Protein (g)8.0 g
Salt (g)2.15 g

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Great tasting snack

5 stars

Great tasting snack, love the texture and flavour.

Not Suitable for Coeliacs

1 stars

Don't eat these if you have coeliac. I've tried a few Eat Real products and had gluten reaction to them all. They are certified by Coeliac UK but produced in a factory where gluten is present and contain additives that may come from wheat source (dextrose, yeast extract). I have contacted the company and Coeliac UK about this, but I would advice anyone with coeliac to avoid.

so delicious and healthy

5 stars

so delicious and healthy

