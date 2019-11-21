Eat Real Quinoa Chips Sour Cream & Chive 80G

Great tasting snack
Great tasting snack, love the texture and flavour.
Not Suitable for Coeliacs
Don't eat these if you have coeliac. I've tried a few Eat Real products and had gluten reaction to them all. They are certified by Coeliac UK but produced in a factory where gluten is present and contain additives that may come from wheat source (dextrose, yeast extract). I have contacted the company and Coeliac UK about this, but I would advice anyone with coeliac to avoid.
so delicious and healthy
so delicious and healthy