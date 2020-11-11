Kinder Advent Calendar 135G
Product Description
- Fine Milk Chocolate Mini Bar with a Milky Filling Fine Milk Chocolate with Cereals and a Smooth Milky Filling
- For more information visit: www.kinder.co.uk
- Each Kinder Chocolate Mini contains a delicious milky filling covered with a fine milk chocolate coating. Made with no artificial colours or preservatives.
- Kinder Chocolate with Cereals Mini contains a delicious milky filling and the great taste of a mix of 5 different crunchy cereals, simply puffed and toasted, all wrapped in a fine milk chocolate coating.
- Kinder from the start has been invented for kids, since then Kinder has offered delicious recipes in child portions.
- More milk less cocoa
- Milk and 5 cereals
- Pack size: 135G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlightBest Before: See side of pack
Number of uses
Mini bars per pack ≈ 12
Distributor address
- Ferrero UK Ltd,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE,
- UK.
Return to
- Ferrero UK Ltd,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE,
- UK.
- Consumer Careline 00 44 330 0538943
Net Contents
135g ℮
Ingredients
Fine Milk Chocolate 40% (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cotta Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Oil, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin, Total Milk constituents: 33% - total Cocoa constituents: 13%
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per mini bar (6g) %RI* per mini bar Energy kJ/kcal 2360/566 141/34 2% Fat g 35 2.1 3% of which Saturates g 22.6 1.4 7% Carbohydrates g 53.5 3.2 1% of which Sugars g 53.3 3.2 4% Protein g 8.7 0.5 1% Salt g 0.313 0.019 0% *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
Ingredients
Fine Milk Chocolate 37.5% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Oil, Cereals 6% (Barley, Rice, Wheat, Spelt, Buckwheat), Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin, Total Milk constituents: 30.5%
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per mini bar (5.3g) %RI* per mini bar Energy kJ/kcal 2342/561 125/30 2% Fat g 33.8 1.8 3% of which Saturates g 21.9 1.2 6% Carbohydrates g 54.9 2.9 1% of which Sugars g 49.1 2.6 3% Protein g 8.6 0.5 1% Salt g 0.275 0.015 0% *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
