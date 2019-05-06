By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Crawfords Cheese Savouries 325G

Crawfords Cheese Savouries 325G
£ 1.10
£0.34/100g
Each serving (25g) contains
  • Energy548 kJ 131 kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.7g
    11%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Cheese Flavour Snack Biscuits
  • To find out how exercise and a balanced diet can help a healthy lifestyle, visit www.123healthybalance.com
  • Pack size: 325g

Information

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Cheese Powder (10%)(Milk), Dried Autolysed Yeast, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Whey (Milk), Acid (Lactic Acid), Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Typical number of servings per pack: 13

Name and address

  • Crawford's,
  • Freepost RTLL-UESX-BHUB,
  • Resolution Road,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 1PF,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy our product in perfect condition. Please contact us on our Careline if you have any comments or feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372 Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
  • Mail: Crawford's,
  • Consumer Services,
  • Freepost RTLL-UESX-BHUB,
  • Resolution Road,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 1PF,
  • UK.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

325g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (25g)
Energy (kJ)2193548
(kcal)525131
Fat30.9g7.7g
of which Saturates12.2g3.0g
Carbohydrate48.8g12.2g
of which Sugars4.0g1.0g
Fibre3.0g0.8g
Protein10.8g2.7g
Salt1.9g0.5g
Typical number of servings per pack: 13--

Love it

5 stars

Well done Crawfords, minimal packaging, delicious product! Highly addictive, can't help myself mate.

