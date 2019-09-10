Frijj Banana 400Ml

Very nice
Tastes lovely
Nice.
Decent flavour, decent texture. The flavour did seem a bit artificial but still nice nonetheless.
Skimmed Milk (61%), Whole Milk (32%), Sugar, Buttermilk Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Fructose, Stabilisers: Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan, Guar Gum, Flavourings, Colour: Mixed Carotenes
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Best Before: See Side.
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
400ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|291kJ / 69kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|10.4g
|of which sugars
|9.6g
|Protein
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.16g
|Calcium
|129mg (16% NRV)
|Vitamin B12
|0.3µg (12% NRV)
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
