Frijj Strawberry 400Ml

Frijj Strawberry 400Ml
£ 1.00
£0.25/100ml

Product Description

  • Ultra Heat Treated (UHT) long life strawberry flavour milkshake
  • Official Milk Drink as Proud Sponsor of British Athletics and Athletics Ireland.
  • Thick 'n' smooth strawberry flavour milkshake
  • Made with British milk
  • High in protein
  • A source of calcium and vitamin B12
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400ml
Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk (61%), Whole Milk (32%), Sugar, Buttermilk Powder, Fructose, Modified Maize Starch, Stabilisers: Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan, Guar Gum, Flavourings, Colour: Mixed Carotenes

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Best Before: See Side.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake it up!
  • Best served chilled

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • 159 Glasgow Rd,
  • Glasgow,
  • G74 4PA.

Return to

  • Consumer Careline:
  • 0800 328 1000
  • care@muller.co.uk
  • www.muller.co.uk
Net Contents

400ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 292kJ / 69kcal
Fat1.4g
of which saturates0.9g
Carbohydrate10.4g
of which sugars9.7g
Protein3.5g
Salt0.16g
Calcium129mg (16% NRV)
Vitamin B120.3µg (12% NRV)
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Weak flavour.

3 stars

It has a decent texture, not watery like most drinks. I felt the strawberry taste was a bit weak so it isn't for me.

