Tesco 6 Cat Sticks 3 Bird Feast 30G

Tesco 6 Cat Sticks 3 Bird Feast 30G

£ 0.65
£21.67/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • A complementary pet food for cats
  • Vitamin enriched. Vitamin A for healthy skin and eyes, Vitamin D3 for healthy teeth and bones, Vitamin E to aid the Immune system. No artificial colours and flavours. With Added Taurine.
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Meat and animal derivatives (95%, 15%  turkey, 15% goose, 15%
duck), yeasts, minerals

Additives: Nutriotional addives (/kg) Vitamin A 5000 IU, Vitamin D3 500 IU, Vitamin E 5 mg, Taurine 1000 mg

Crude Protein 42, 0%

Fat Content 22, 0%

Crude Fibre 1, 0%

Crude Ash 6, 0%

Moisture 27, 0%

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Feeding Guide Feed at any time as a treat or reward. Feed up to 2 sticks per day. Make sure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet.

Produce of

Produced in Austria

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains
Crude protein42%
Crude oils and fats22%
Crude fibre1%
Crude ash6%
Moisture27%

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

