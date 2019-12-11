Tesco 6 Cat Sticks 3 Bird Feast 30G
Product Description
- A complementary pet food for cats
- Vitamin enriched. Vitamin A for healthy skin and eyes, Vitamin D3 for healthy teeth and bones, Vitamin E to aid the Immune system. No artificial colours and flavours. With Added Taurine.
- Pack size: 30g
Ingredients
Meat and animal derivatives (95%, 15% turkey, 15% goose, 15%
duck), yeasts, minerals
Additives: Nutriotional addives (/kg) Vitamin A 5000 IU, Vitamin D3 500 IU, Vitamin E 5 mg, Taurine 1000 mg
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Feeding Guide Feed at any time as a treat or reward. Feed up to 2 sticks per day. Make sure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet.
Produce of
Produced in Austria
6 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
30g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Crude protein
|42%
|Crude oils and fats
|22%
|Crude fibre
|1%
|Crude ash
|6%
|Moisture
|27%
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
