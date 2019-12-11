By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 8 Festive Twirl Sticks For Dogs, Turkey 140G

Tesco 8 Festive Twirl Sticks For Dogs, Turkey 140G

£ 1.00
£7.15/kg

  • Energy421kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1204kJ / 285kcal

Product Description

  • A complementary pet food for Dogs.
  • 1 yrs +. Essential vitamins and minerals. Vitamin A for healthy skin and eyes, Vitamin D3 for healthy teeth and bones, Vitamin E to aid the Immune system. 95% fat free. No artificial flavours or colours.
  • Developed with Pet Nutrition Experts
  • Pack size: 140g

Information

Ingredients

Composition:
Cereals, Meat and animal derivatives (34% including 4% Turkey), Derivatives of vegetable origin

Additives:
Colourants. Preservatives. Nutritional additives per Kg:  Vitamin A 5000 IU, Vitamin D3 500 IU, Vitamin E 40 mg, Copper as copper sulphate pentahydrate 12 mg

Analytical Constituents:
Protein 18%
Crude fibres 1.7%
Fat content 4%
Inorganic matter 3%
Moisture 30%


Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened please reseal using reseal tab and use within 14 days of opening Feeding Guide Feed at any time as a treat or reward. Make sure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsper 2 sticks (35g)
Energy1204kJ / 285kcal421kJ / 100kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

