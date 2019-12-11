By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pigs In Blankets For Dogs 125G

Tesco Pigs In Blankets For Dogs 125G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.00
£8.00/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Product Description

  • A complementary pet food for dogs
  • 1 yrs +. Vitamin enriched. Vitamin A for healthy skin and eyes, Vitamin D3 for healthy teeth and bones, Vitamin E to aid the Immune system. No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

COMPOSITION

Cereals, Meat and Animal derivatives (4% Pork in the Sausages), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Various Sugars, Milk and Milk Derivatives, Vegetables, Oils And Fats, Minerals,

ADDITIVES

Colourants.  Preservatives. Nutritional additives: Vitamin A 2500 IU/kg, Vitamin D3 250 IU/kg, Vitamin E 20 mg/kg, Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate 6 mg.kg
Sensory additives; Flavouring (smoke oil)

ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS
Moisture: 25/ Crude Protein: 19 Fat content: 5 / Inorganic matter: 4.5 / Crude Fibres: 2

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened please reseal using reseal tab and use within 14 days of opening. Feeding Guide Feed at any time as a treat or reward. Make sure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

10 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents
Moisture25%
Protein19%
Fat content5%
Inorganic matter4.5%
Crude fibres1.7%
Calories304 per 100g
Vitamin A2500 IU
Vitamin D3250 IU
Vitamin E20 mg
Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate6 mg
Additives-
Colourants-
Preservatives-
Nutritional Additives per Kg-
Sensory Additives-
Flavouring (smoke oil)-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

