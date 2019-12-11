Tesco Pigs In Blankets For Dogs 125G
Product Description
- A complementary pet food for dogs
- 1 yrs +. Vitamin enriched. Vitamin A for healthy skin and eyes, Vitamin D3 for healthy teeth and bones, Vitamin E to aid the Immune system. No artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 125g
Information
Ingredients
COMPOSITION
Cereals, Meat and Animal derivatives (4% Pork in the Sausages), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Various Sugars, Milk and Milk Derivatives, Vegetables, Oils And Fats, Minerals,
ADDITIVES
Colourants. Preservatives. Nutritional additives: Vitamin A 2500 IU/kg, Vitamin D3 250 IU/kg, Vitamin E 20 mg/kg, Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate 6 mg.kg
Sensory additives; Flavouring (smoke oil)
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS
Moisture: 25/ Crude Protein: 19 Fat content: 5 / Inorganic matter: 4.5 / Crude Fibres: 2
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened please reseal using reseal tab and use within 14 days of opening. Feeding Guide Feed at any time as a treat or reward. Make sure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet
Produce of
Produced in Germany
Number of uses
10 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents
|Moisture
|25%
|Protein
|19%
|Fat content
|5%
|Inorganic matter
|4.5%
|Crude fibres
|1.7%
|Calories
|304 per 100g
|Vitamin A
|2500 IU
|Vitamin D3
|250 IU
|Vitamin E
|20 mg
|Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate
|6 mg
|Additives
|-
|Colourants
|-
|Preservatives
|-
|Nutritional Additives per Kg
|-
|Sensory Additives
|-
|Flavouring (smoke oil)
|-
