Tesco Salt & Vinegar Twirls 225G

- Energy498kJ 119kcal6%
- Fat5.0g7%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars0.1g<1%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1990kJ / 474kcal
Product Description
- Salt and vinegar flavour potato snacks.
- SHARP & TANGY / A classic snack, packed with salt and vinegar flavour and crunch / Our snack experts started as a small, family owned business in 1956. Over the years they’ve perfected crisps and other traditional snacks. Today they draw on that heritage to evolve the classics, and create new snacks for you to enjoy.
- SHARP & TANGY / A classic snack, packed with salt and vinegar flavour and crunch / Our snack experts started as a small, family owned business in 1956. Over the years they’ve perfected crisps and other traditional snacks. Today they draw on that heritage to evolve the classics, and create new snacks for you to enjoy.
- Pack size: 225G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Dried Potato, Modified Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Salt, Citric Acid, Flavourings (contains Barley), Yeast Extract, Potassium Chloride.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
9 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..
Recycling info
Bag. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
225g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/9 of a pack (25g)
|Energy
|1990kJ / 474kcal
|498kJ / 119kcal
|Fat
|20.2g
|5.0g
|Saturates
|1.7g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|69.3g
|17.3g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.5g
|Protein
|3.1g
|0.8g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020