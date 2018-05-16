Real Techniques Enhanced Eye Set Brushes

Product Description
- Enhanced Eye Set
- Online tutorials for endless eye looks
- Our enhanced eye set has every brush you need to create any eye look:
- Medium shadow brush: wide + flat with tapered bristles to softly sweep + blend powder or cream shadows
- Essential crease brush: soft, tapered design for effortless shaping using powder or cream shadows
- Fine liner brush: the ultimate toll for precision application of liquid or cream eyeliner
- Shading brush: short + dense for max color pickup and even distribution
- Lash separator: metal comb to help separate mascara clumps + cap to protect com on-the-go
- Brush cup: keeps brushes organized on your counter
- Sam & Nic Chapman are sisters, pro makeup artist, and the duo behind a top YouTube channel. Join the millions in our global community as we learn makeup techniques together.
- Bonus brush cup
