Real Techniques Flawless Base Brushes

Product Description
- Flawless Base Set
- Online tutorials for complete coverage
- Create a perfect canvas with our flawless base set:
- Contour brush: for delicate application of highlighter or contour product above or below cheekbones
- Detailer brush: precision cut to effortlessly conceal problem areas. Tip: use with lipstick for long-lasting shape and definition
- Buffing brush: ideal for full coverage application of loose or compact powder foundation
- Square foundation brush: densely packed + unique cut to build custom coverage with liquid foundation
- Brush cup: keeps brushes organized on your counter
- Collect them all
- Sam & Nic Chapman are sisters, pro makeup artist, and the duo behind a top YouTube channel. Join the millions in our global community as we learn makeup techniques together.
- Bonus brush cup
