Schwartz Classic Roast Chicken Seasoning 58G

Schwartz Classic Roast Chicken Seasoning 58G
£ 1.60
£0.28/10g

Product Description

  • Classic Roast Chicken Seasoning
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook
  • Our Classic Roast Chicken Seasoning is expertly blended with onion, garlic and sage to give you tasty chicken full of flavour.
  • Pack size: 58g

Information

Ingredients

Flavourings (contains Barley, Wheat), Dried Onion (15%), Salt, Lactose (from Milk), Wheat Flour, Fat Powder (Sunflower Oil, Lactose (from Milk), Milk Protein), Garlic Granules (6%), Sugar, Parsley, Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Sage, Thyme, Sunflower Oil, White Pepper, Acid (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • 2 tsp= 2 servings. Shake well before use.
  • Top Tips... Sprinkle over chicken pieces, or whole chicken before roasting in the oven.

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

58g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1259kJ/299kcal
Fat - Total8.2g
Fat - Saturated1.2g
Carbohydrate 43.3g
- Sugars 16.7g
Protein 10.2g
Salt 25.26g

