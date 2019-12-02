Nescafe Gold Blend 275G

Bitter with unpleasant after taste
I used to look forward to a lovely cup of Nescafe Gold but the new recipe is nasty. Bitter and leaves a strange unpleasant after taste in the mouth. I will have to find an alternative. What a shame.
not the same quality, and taste
been my one and only coffee for 40+ years. no longer. bits in the bottom of the cup. requested an alternative, to no avail - thought they might be able to provide the old instant coffee.
Horrible new flavour.
This 'new blend is lick over brewed two day old coffee. Aftef years using the original - no more.
Change of Production ??
Just had a cup with neighbour, she buys this too, when I had almost finished the cup, I had a mouthful of very gritty coffee, is the ground coffee content being ground as finely as it used to ?
What has changed
I have recently purchased my usual jar of gold blend.Have you changed things it tastes nothing like my usual coffee in fact it tastes nothing like coffee at all.I would be interested in your feed back.
My go-to instant coffee
This is a great, smooth coffee. Unlike most instant coffees, Nescafé Gold Blend isn't acidic or flat, and instead has a bold, rounded taste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
fabulous taste
love this coffee delicious black or white with milk or cream [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smooth tasting
A rich but smooth tasting coffee, I wouldn't buy anything else [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect coffee every time
Simply the best instant coffee available! Easy to make and perfect every time a rich, smooth taste and totally satisfies.
Excellent Coffee
This is the only coffee we ever buy at work, its one of the only ones we have been able to find that everyone likes to drink! Really smooth tasting, just what we need to get us through the day :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]