By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nescafe Gold Blend 275G

4(3719)Write a review
image 1 of Nescafe Gold Blend 275G
£ 8.98
£3.27/100g

Product Description

  • Freeze-dried soluble coffee with finely ground roasted coffee.
  • Check out our YouTube Channel at Youtube.com/user/UKNescafe
  • Join us at facebook.com/NescafeUK
  • Follow us @nescafegolduki
  • Visit Nescafe.co.uk
  • Top up your jar of NESCAFÉ GOLD BLEND with this convenient refill pack. Savour the taste of roasted Arabica and Robusta beans with this smooth, rich premium instant coffee.
  • It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Did you know? As part of the NESCAFÉ Plan, we work directly with farmers and provide them with training and local assistance. Find out more about the NESCAFÉ Plan at www.nescafe.co.uk/nescafe-plan.
  • Why not explore the rest of our range? Discover a smooth, crema-topped coffee with NESCAFÉ GOLD Smooth or unwind with our decaff blend, NESCAFÉ GOLD Decaff.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Easily top up your coffee jar with this convenient refill pack
  • Discover a premium coffee experience with NESCAFÉ GOLD BLEND
  • Contains mountain-grown Arabica beans ground 10 times finer
  • Savour the smooth, well-rounded taste of our enhanced recipe
  • A premium instant coffee for all coffee-drinking occasions
  • Pack size: 275g

Information

Ingredients

Soluble Coffee, Roast and Ground Coffee (3%)

Preparation and Usage

  • 1) Add 1 heaped tsp (1.8g) into your cup.
  • 2) Pour in 200ml of hot water.
  • 3) Relax with your quality coffee.

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestle Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nescafe.co.uk
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestle Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

275g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3719 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Bitter with unpleasant after taste

2 stars

I used to look forward to a lovely cup of Nescafe Gold but the new recipe is nasty. Bitter and leaves a strange unpleasant after taste in the mouth. I will have to find an alternative. What a shame.

not the same quality, and taste

1 stars

been my one and only coffee for 40+ years. no longer. bits in the bottom of the cup. requested an alternative, to no avail - thought they might be able to provide the old instant coffee.

Horrible new flavour.

1 stars

This 'new blend is lick over brewed two day old coffee. Aftef years using the original - no more.

Change of Production ??

4 stars

Just had a cup with neighbour, she buys this too, when I had almost finished the cup, I had a mouthful of very gritty coffee, is the ground coffee content being ground as finely as it used to ?

What has changed

2 stars

I have recently purchased my usual jar of gold blend.Have you changed things it tastes nothing like my usual coffee in fact it tastes nothing like coffee at all.I would be interested in your feed back.

My go-to instant coffee

5 stars

This is a great, smooth coffee. Unlike most instant coffees, Nescafé Gold Blend isn't acidic or flat, and instead has a bold, rounded taste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

fabulous taste

5 stars

love this coffee delicious black or white with milk or cream [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth tasting

5 stars

A rich but smooth tasting coffee, I wouldn't buy anything else [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect coffee every time

5 stars

Simply the best instant coffee available! Easy to make and perfect every time a rich, smooth taste and totally satisfies.

Excellent Coffee

5 stars

This is the only coffee we ever buy at work, its one of the only ones we have been able to find that everyone likes to drink! Really smooth tasting, just what we need to get us through the day :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 3719 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Granulated Sugar 1Kg

£ 0.69
£0.69/kg

Pg Tips Pyramid 240 Tea Bags 696G

£ 5.99
£0.86/100g

Silver Spoon Granulated Sugar 2Kg

£ 1.35
£0.68/kg

Yorkshire 80 Teabags 250G

£ 2.99
£1.20/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here