Nescafe Black Gold Instant Coffee 200G

4.5(387)Write a review
image 1 of Nescafe Black Gold Instant Coffee 200G
£ 4.00
£2.00/100g

Offer

Each mug contains:
  • Energy9kJ 2kcal
    <1%
  • FatTrace
    <1%
  • SaturatesTrace
    <1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • SaltTrace
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Freeze-dried soluble coffee with finely ground roasted coffee.
  • Discover NESCAFÉ GOLD Intense - a stronger blend, crafted for those who prefer a more intense cup. This full-bodied premium instant coffee is a great way to enjoy a special coffee moment.
  • It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Did you know? As part of the NESCAFÉ Plan, we work directly with farmers and provide them with training and local assistance. Find out more about the NESCAFÉ Plan at www.nescafe.co.uk/nescafe-plan.
  • Why not explore the rest of our range? Discover a rich, full bodied coffee with NESCAFÉ GOLD Barista Style or unwind with our rich and smooth, NESCAFÉ GOLD BLEND.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Take a moment to focus on the now with NESCAFÉ GOLD Intense
  • A rich and full-bodied premium instant coffee
  • With a blend of dark-roasted Arabica and Robusta coffee beans
  • Savour an intense taste and a rich aroma with our darkest roast
  • Contains mountain-grown Arabica beans ground 10 times finer
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Soluble Coffee, Roast and Ground Coffee (3%)

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nescafe.co.uk
Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer mug**Reference Intake*
Energy kJ505598400
Energy kcal123122000
Fat g0.7TraceTrace70
of which saturates g0.3NilTrace20
Carbohydrate g3.0Trace0.1260
of which sugars g3.0Trace0.190
Fibre g34.20.30.6-
Protein g8.00.10.160
Salt g0.24NilTrace6
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One mug (one tsp (1.8g) + 200ml water); used as basis for per 100ml----

387 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Not up to scratch

3 stars

Much like the Alta Rica there's been a change taken place for the worse. This is now very bitter with a lingering after taste that's not that pleasant.

You have ruined a perfect coffee

1 stars

I love Gold Blend Black and drink it all the time. Intense is disgusting and couldn't taste more different to Black. Please bring back the black otherwise I am going to have to start looking for a different brand as I can't drink it.

Why change a great coffee?

1 stars

I have been buying Gold Black since it was launched, enjoying the stronger richer flavour. However like others have commented on this page, the changes you have made are not for the better. The coffee is not as rich tasting, there is a horrible sediment left at the end with a bitter after taste which can be quite hard to clean. Please go back to the original recipe.

Lives up to name

4 stars

Needs 11/2 spoonfuls in a medium cup but then gives strong flavour with not too much aftertaste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste and lovely smell

5 stars

I have tried last week and glad that finally I got a proper coffee every morning!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

5 stars

I tried it a month ago and I’m glad that I did .it is one of the best taste coffees that I have ever tasted .

Smooth, and easily my favourite Nescafé coffee

4 stars

Out of all the coffees I have tested this one really does stand out, hence my review! It’s smoother and has an overall better taste than others on the market and is my go to when I need a little pick me up (most mornings!). All in all I would recommend this coffee and would happily buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste on the pallet

5 stars

It's just like drinking a barrista type coffee but done in the comfort of your own home.

Strong enough

5 stars

I like strong coffee but i don't like bitter ones. This coffee was just perfect aroma and make me drink more than one everyday. Thanks to Nescafe making my day happy.

great taste

5 stars

a rich tasting coffee that starts my day off,have told friends about this coffee

1-10 of 387 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

