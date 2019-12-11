Nescafe Black Gold Instant Coffee 200G

Not up to scratch
Much like the Alta Rica there's been a change taken place for the worse. This is now very bitter with a lingering after taste that's not that pleasant.
You have ruined a perfect coffee
I love Gold Blend Black and drink it all the time. Intense is disgusting and couldn't taste more different to Black. Please bring back the black otherwise I am going to have to start looking for a different brand as I can't drink it.
Why change a great coffee?
I have been buying Gold Black since it was launched, enjoying the stronger richer flavour. However like others have commented on this page, the changes you have made are not for the better. The coffee is not as rich tasting, there is a horrible sediment left at the end with a bitter after taste which can be quite hard to clean. Please go back to the original recipe.
Lives up to name
Needs 11/2 spoonfuls in a medium cup but then gives strong flavour with not too much aftertaste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great taste and lovely smell
I have tried last week and glad that finally I got a proper coffee every morning!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great taste
I tried it a month ago and I’m glad that I did .it is one of the best taste coffees that I have ever tasted .
Smooth, and easily my favourite Nescafé coffee
Out of all the coffees I have tested this one really does stand out, hence my review! It’s smoother and has an overall better taste than others on the market and is my go to when I need a little pick me up (most mornings!). All in all I would recommend this coffee and would happily buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great taste on the pallet
It's just like drinking a barrista type coffee but done in the comfort of your own home.
Strong enough
I like strong coffee but i don't like bitter ones. This coffee was just perfect aroma and make me drink more than one everyday. Thanks to Nescafe making my day happy.
great taste
a rich tasting coffee that starts my day off,have told friends about this coffee