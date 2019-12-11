By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tilda Super Grains Lime & Herb 220G

Tilda Super Grains Lime & Herb 220G
£ 1.00
£0.46/100g

Offer

Per 110g serving
  • Energy703 kJ 167 kcal
    8%
  • Fat5.3g
    8%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.7g
    <1%
  • Salt0.18g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 638kJ/152kcal

Product Description

  • Super Grains with the power of Lime & Herb Quinoa, Brown Basmati & Wild Rice
  • Visit tilda.com to find out where our delicious Basmati comes from and for recipe inspiration or contact us via feedback@tilda.com
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere for extra freshness.
  • Wholegrain recipes
  • Delicious sides for 2
  • Genuine goodness
  • Ready in 2 minutes
  • Gluten free
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

Red and Yellow Quinoa - Steamed (39%), Brown Basmati Rice - Steamed (26%), Red Rice - Steamed (20%), Wild Rice - Steamed (8%), Golden Flax Seeds (2.7%), Sunflower Oil, Coriander (0.7%), Vegetable Stock Powder (Rice Flour, Salt, Onions, Parsnips, Carrots, Olive Oil, Turmeric, Parsley), Kaffir Lime Zest (0.2%)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Take care when handling the heated pouch.
Microwave ovens may vary.
Adjust cooking time accordingly.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Stir fry for 3 mins.
Serve & enjoy.

Produce of

Made in the UK from imported and local ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect with chicken, fish or prawns.
  • Serve in tacos or mix with avocado, tomatoes and crispy salad leaves.

Number of uses

2 servings per pack: Serving size 110g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Tilda,
  • PO Box 550,
  • Rainham,
  • RM13 9AE,
  • UK.

Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 110g Serving
Energy 638kJ/152kcal703kJ/167kcal
Fat 4.8g5.3g
of which saturates 0.6g0.7g
Carbohydrate 22.3g24.5g
of which sugars 0.6g0.7g
Fibre 2.5g2.8g
Protein 3.6g4.0g
Salt 0.16g0.18g

