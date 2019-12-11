Tilda Super Grains Sweet Potato Coconut 220G
Product Description
- Super Grains with the power of Sweet Potato, Chilli & Coconut Quinoa, Brown Basmati & Sorghum
- Visit tilda.com to find out where our delicious Basmati comes from and for recipe inspiration or contact us via feedback@tilda.com
- Packed in a protective atmosphere for extra freshness.
- Wholegrain recipes
- Delicious sides for 2
- Genuine goodness
- Ready in 2 minutes
- Gluten free
- Free from artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 220g
Information
Ingredients
Red and Yellow Quinoa - Steamed (42%), Brown Basmati Rice - Steamed (30%), Sorghum - Steamed (10%), Sweet Potato (10%), Desiccated Coconut (2%), Sunflower Oil, Red Chilli (1.3%), Vegetable Stock Powder (Rice Flour, Salt, Onions, Parsnips, Carrots, Olive Oil, Turmeric, Parsley), Jalapeno Chilli (0.4%)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Take care when handling the heated pouch.
Microwave ovens may vary.
Adjust cooking time accordingly.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Stir fry for 3 mins.
Serve & enjoy.
Produce of
Made in the UK from imported and local ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- Perfect with chicken, lamb or roasted vegetables.
- Serve alongside a curry for a nutritious and delicious side dish.
Number of uses
2 servings per pack: Serving size 110g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Net Contents
220g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 110g Serving
|Energy
|615kJ/146kcal
|678kJ/161kcal
|Fat
|4.6g
|5.1g
|of which saturates
|1.7g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|22.0g
|24.2g
|of which sugars
|1.1g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|2.5g
|Protein
|3.1g
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.15g
|0.17g
