Nescafe Espresso Coffee 100G

Love this coffee!
Love this coffee!
wake up drink
quality coffee use every day better still when on offer
HORRIBLE
got this as substitute this is not coffee and is not a substitute for the rest of the range its nasty ,horrible doesn't even really taste like coffee and u have to use 3x as much to get a drinkable cup...
Good product
For an instant coffee, to a dedicated espresso drinker this is a very convenient option. of course it is not brewed, but 2 spoons in minimal water, it is a viable alternative!
Rich aromatic and flavourful!
Review from nescafe.com
Nescafe Gold Expresso is so easy to make and smells as good as it tastes. I gave a cup to my husband and he asked when I'd been out on a coffee run. Delicious taste and texture and so nice to have something so luxurious in your cupboard, you would never know it wasn't from a coffee shop. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Bitter and no Velvety Crema in sight
Review from nescafe.com
My husband and I have been drinking this blend for years (3-4 cups a day!). Loved the smooth taste and the velvety crema on the top. Over the past few months we have started to notice that the coffee now leaves a bitter aftertaste and is flat (no velvety crema). Very disappointing, we complained about 2 months ago and were assured that nothing had changed and that the batch we had received must have been the issue. But we have bought several more batches since then and the coffee is definitely no longer the same.
I cannot survive without this coffee..
Review from nescafe.com
So happy I found this coffee.. always have at least 4 jars in the cupboard so I know I don’t run out .. so smooth , lovely flavour and I like it strong do use 2 teaspoons for the best tasting coffee ever !
Practically perfect!
Review from nescafe.com
I love this. I had initially purchased this to consume as an espresso - it is very smooth and full bodied just as advertised and I was not disappointed. I am also a keen baker and thought I would give this a try when I came across a recipe for coffee meringues. Two teaspoons added with caster sugar is perfect. Because the powder is so smooth it combines perfectly with the other ingredients. I also made coffee cream filling. Again because the powder is so fine it combines effortlessly. The flavour is intense with no bitterness. I have tried other coffee in cakes before and the flavour was never quite right. I am pleased I bought this and have created what I think is the perfect combination of espresso and coffee meringue - practically perfect elevenses or anytime!
Best coffee ever
Review from nescafe.com
Only coffee I will drink love how weak or strong you can make this coffee xx wakes me up in the morning great taste ... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely, strong smell
Review from nescafe.com
When opening the lid of this coffee, it has a beautiful, strong smell. The taste is very strong but luckily not bitter at all. Personally, I found it a little too strong and would prefer it with a shot of milk. If you like strong coffee, then this is for you! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]