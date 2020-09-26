By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nescafe Espresso Coffee 100G

4.6(145)Write a review
image 1 of Nescafe Espresso Coffee 100G
£ 2.25
£2.25/100g

Product Description

  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Discover our premium instant espresso, crafted for espresso lovers
  • Savour a strong, rich taste with every cup
  • Topped with a smooth, velvety crema for that finishing touch
  • Made using 100% Arabica beans, carefully roasted for depth of flavour
  • An intense coffee experience, for those who prefer a shorter cup
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • 1) Add 1 heaped tsp (1.8g) into your cup.
  • 2) Pour in 50ml of hot water.
  • 3) Relax with your quality espresso.

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

145 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Love this coffee!

5 stars

Love this coffee!

wake up drink

5 stars

quality coffee use every day better still when on offer

HORRIBLE

1 stars

got this as substitute this is not coffee and is not a substitute for the rest of the range its nasty ,horrible doesn't even really taste like coffee and u have to use 3x as much to get a drinkable cup...

Good product

5 stars

For an instant coffee, to a dedicated espresso drinker this is a very convenient option. of course it is not brewed, but 2 spoons in minimal water, it is a viable alternative!

Rich aromatic and flavourful!

5 stars

Review from nescafe.com

Nescafe Gold Expresso is so easy to make and smells as good as it tastes. I gave a cup to my husband and he asked when I'd been out on a coffee run. Delicious taste and texture and so nice to have something so luxurious in your cupboard, you would never know it wasn't from a coffee shop. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bitter and no Velvety Crema in sight

1 stars

Review from nescafe.com

My husband and I have been drinking this blend for years (3-4 cups a day!). Loved the smooth taste and the velvety crema on the top. Over the past few months we have started to notice that the coffee now leaves a bitter aftertaste and is flat (no velvety crema). Very disappointing, we complained about 2 months ago and were assured that nothing had changed and that the batch we had received must have been the issue. But we have bought several more batches since then and the coffee is definitely no longer the same.

I cannot survive without this coffee..

5 stars

Review from nescafe.com

So happy I found this coffee.. always have at least 4 jars in the cupboard so I know I don’t run out .. so smooth , lovely flavour and I like it strong do use 2 teaspoons for the best tasting coffee ever !

Practically perfect!

5 stars

Review from nescafe.com

I love this. I had initially purchased this to consume as an espresso - it is very smooth and full bodied just as advertised and I was not disappointed. I am also a keen baker and thought I would give this a try when I came across a recipe for coffee meringues. Two teaspoons added with caster sugar is perfect. Because the powder is so smooth it combines perfectly with the other ingredients. I also made coffee cream filling. Again because the powder is so fine it combines effortlessly. The flavour is intense with no bitterness. I have tried other coffee in cakes before and the flavour was never quite right. I am pleased I bought this and have created what I think is the perfect combination of espresso and coffee meringue - practically perfect elevenses or anytime!

Best coffee ever

5 stars

Review from nescafe.com

Only coffee I will drink love how weak or strong you can make this coffee xx wakes me up in the morning great taste ... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely, strong smell

4 stars

Review from nescafe.com

When opening the lid of this coffee, it has a beautiful, strong smell. The taste is very strong but luckily not bitter at all. Personally, I found it a little too strong and would prefer it with a shot of milk. If you like strong coffee, then this is for you! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 145 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

