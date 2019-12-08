By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nescafe Cap Colombie Coffee 100G

4(111)Write a review
Nescafe Cap Colombie Coffee 100G
£ 4.49
£4.49/100g
Each mug contains:
  • Energy9kJ 2kcal
    <1%
  • FatTrace
    <1%
  • SaturatesTrace
    <1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • SaltTrace
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Freeze dried soluble coffee made from 100% pure coffee beans.
  • Discover NESCAFÉ GOLD ORIGINS Cap Colombia and immerse your senses in a uniquely rich flavour experience. This smooth, premium light-medium roast instant coffee takes its delightfully fruity taste from 100% Arabica beans from Colombia, benefiting from the tropical high altitude of the Huila region. Savour every sip of a delicious instant coffee with a truly delicate intensity.
  • It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Did you know? As part of the NESCAFÉ Plan, we work directly with farmers and provide them with training and local assistance. Find out more about the NESCAFÉ Plan at www.nescafe.co.uk/nescafe-plan.
  • Why not explore the rest of our range? Discover a bold and intense coffee with NESCAFÉ GOLD ORIGINS Alta Rica or try a rich espresso with crema with NESCAFÉ GOLD Espresso.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Experience NESCAFÉ GOLD ORIGINS Cap Colombia instant coffee
  • A premium light-medium roast instant coffee with a delicate intensity
  • Crafted with 100% roasted Arabica coffee beans from Colombia
  • A delightfully fruity taste with a fine, citrus aroma
  • Grown respectfully; sustainably sourced & selected by local farmers
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Number of uses

One mug = 1.8g + 200ml water

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nescafe.co.uk
Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer mug**Reference Intake*
Energy kJ502598400
Energy kcal122122000
Fat g0.7NilTrace70
of which saturates g0.3NilTrace20
Carbohydrate g3.1Trace0.1260
of which sugars g3.1Trace0.190
Fibre g34.10.30.6-
Protein g7.80.10.160
Salt g0.25NilTrace6
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One mug (one tsp (1.8g) + 200ml water); used as basis for per 100ml----

111 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

fine taste!

4 stars

Fine taste, but unfortunately it is not too strong for me. If the nescafe original have a same taste like this but the original strong I definitely buy this.

Satisfying

5 stars

Smooth, clean, satisfying coffee, welcome at any time of day or night! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent Strong Coffee!

5 stars

I prefer this coffee compared to all the other Nescafe products because I find it to be the most strongest tasting coffee.

Lovely smooth coffee

5 stars

Good quality coffee, smooth and not bitter. Great value for money. Nice coffee to drink in day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good coffee

5 stars

A strong coffee with a pleasant aftertaste, not the easiest coffee to find so I tend to buy a couple when I see them. Feels like a luxury coffee at a decent price. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

5 stars

My favourite coffee at the moment. Great taste and not bitter at all. Fantastic price for such good quality.

Surprised

5 stars

Had this at a friends and wasn’t sure I would like it but the flavour was beautiful [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely taste

4 stars

I bought this recently and me and my husband love it. We will buying this coffee from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely smooth taste

5 stars

This has a lovely rich, smooth and slightly fruity taste. An excellent instant coffee that all my guests have enjoyed. Great value for a premium tasting coffee. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A good aftertaste that lingers

5 stars

I had never tried this particular flavour but was intrigued by the colourful label. It really tasted rich and the flavour lingered for a long time enhancing the experience.

