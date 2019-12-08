Nescafe Cap Colombie Coffee 100G

fine taste!
Fine taste, but unfortunately it is not too strong for me. If the nescafe original have a same taste like this but the original strong I definitely buy this.
Satisfying
Smooth, clean, satisfying coffee, welcome at any time of day or night! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent Strong Coffee!
I prefer this coffee compared to all the other Nescafe products because I find it to be the most strongest tasting coffee.
Lovely smooth coffee
Good quality coffee, smooth and not bitter. Great value for money. Nice coffee to drink in day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good coffee
A strong coffee with a pleasant aftertaste, not the easiest coffee to find so I tend to buy a couple when I see them. Feels like a luxury coffee at a decent price. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great taste
My favourite coffee at the moment. Great taste and not bitter at all. Fantastic price for such good quality.
Surprised
Had this at a friends and wasn’t sure I would like it but the flavour was beautiful [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely taste
I bought this recently and me and my husband love it. We will buying this coffee from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely smooth taste
This has a lovely rich, smooth and slightly fruity taste. An excellent instant coffee that all my guests have enjoyed. Great value for a premium tasting coffee. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A good aftertaste that lingers
I had never tried this particular flavour but was intrigued by the colourful label. It really tasted rich and the flavour lingered for a long time enhancing the experience.