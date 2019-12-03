Tiptree Manuka Honey 10+ 240G

Product Description
- Manuka Active 10+ Honey
- Manuka Honey, gathered from the unspoiled wilds of New Zealand, with a thick texture and a distinctive flavour.
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 240g
Information
Product of New Zealand, Packed in Tiptree, England
Warnings
- Honey is unsuitable for infants under 12 months
Name and address
- Wilkin & Sons Ltd.,
- Tiptree,
- Essex,
- CO5 0RF.
Return to
- UK Consumer Care Line: +44 (0) 800 3281749
- www.tiptree.com
Lower age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
240g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1401kJ/330kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|82g
|of which sugars
|79g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.01g
Safety information
Honey is unsuitable for infants under 12 months
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
