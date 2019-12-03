By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tiptree Manuka Honey 10+ 240G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tiptree Manuka Honey 10+ 240G
£ 14.50
£6.05/100g

Product Description

  • Manuka Active 10+ Honey
  • Manuka Honey, gathered from the unspoiled wilds of New Zealand, with a thick texture and a distinctive flavour.

By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen Purveyors of Tiptree Products

  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Produce of

Product of New Zealand, Packed in Tiptree, England

Warnings

  • Honey is unsuitable for infants under 12 months

Name and address

  • Wilkin & Sons Ltd.,
  • Tiptree,
  • Essex,
  • CO5 0RF.

Return to

  • Wilkin & Sons Ltd.,
  • Tiptree,
  • Essex,
  • CO5 0RF.
  • UK Consumer Care Line: +44 (0) 800 3281749
  • www.tiptree.com

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

240g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1401kJ/330kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate82g
of which sugars79g
Protein0g
Salt0.01g

Safety information

View more safety information

Honey is unsuitable for infants under 12 months

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Organic Unwaxed Lemons Minimum 3 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.50/each

Offer

Hilltop Honey Manuka Honey Mgo 50 225G

£ 8.00
£3.56/100g

Flahavans Irish Organic Porridge 1Kg

£ 2.30
£0.23/100g

Tesco Organic Fair Trade Bananas 6 Pack

£ 1.45
£0.24/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here