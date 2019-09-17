Bio-Tiful Kefir 250Ml

Perfect for healthy digestive!
Perfect for healthy digestive!
Delicious
Delicious and very authentic. Not at all sour. My 3 year old loved it too.
Pasteurised Cow's Milk Fermented with Live Kefir Cultures*, *Includes Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Lactobacillus Plantarum, Lactobacillus Casei, Lactobacillus Rhamnosus
Keep refrigerated 1-5˚CConsume within 2 days of opening Use By Date: Please see bottle neck.
Packing. Recyclable
250ml
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Portion 250ml
|% of reference intake in portion
|Energy, kcal (kj)
|58 (242)
|146 (605)
|Fat, (g)
|3.0
|7.5
|of which saturates, (g)
|1.9
|4.8
|Carbohydrates, (g)
|4.4
|11.0
|of which sugars*, (g)
|3.7
|9.3
|Protein, (g)
|3.3
|8.3
|Salt, (g)
|<0.1
|<0.1
|Vitamin B2, µg
|383
|27%
|Vitamin B12, µg
|0.63
|25%
|Calcium, mg
|315
|39%
|Phosphorus, mg
|221
|32%
|Vitamins and Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|*naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|-
