Jarlsberg Cheese Fondue 240G

Product Description
- A Delicious Ready to Cook Fondue Made with Jarlsberg® Cheese and Kirsch
- Heat & serve
- Made for dipping
- 3 - 4 minutes microwave
- 20 minutes oven cook
- Processed cheese fondue
- Contains alcohol
- Pack size: 240g
Information
Ingredients
Cheese (Milk) (40%), Water, Jarlsberg® Cheese (Milk) (19%), Apple Juice (made from Apple Juice Concentrate), Kirsch (3.5%), Potato Starch, Emulsifying Salts (E452, E450, E339), Spices
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove aluminum foil. Ensure there are no traces left. These instructions are a guide only, adjust times accordingly.
Once heated do not re-heat. Handle with care when heated as dish & contents will be hot.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200ºC Gas Mark 6, stir 20 mins, stand 2 mins
Produce of
Produced and Packed in Austria
Preparation and Usage
- Try with...
- Chunks of bread
- Prawns
- Grilled meat
- Roasted mushrooms
- Ham or turkey
- Chunks of apple or pear
- Add...
- Herbs, spices, veggies or more Jarlsberg® Cheese to taste
Number of uses
3-4 Servings
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Norseland Ltd,
- Somerton Road,
- Ilchester,
- Somerset,
- BA22 8JL,
Return to
- Norseland Ltd,
- Somerton Road,
- Ilchester,
- Somerset,
- BA22 8JL,
- UK.
- www.jarlsberg.com
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per portion (100g)
|Energy
|787 kJ / 189 kcal
|Total Fat
|13.0g
|of which Saturates
|9.0g
|Carbohydrate
|2.0g
|of which Sugars
|<0.5g
|Protein
|16.0g
|Salt
|2.2g
