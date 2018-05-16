By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jarlsberg Cheese Fondue 240G

Jarlsberg Cheese Fondue 240G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 3.00
£12.50/kg

Product Description

  • A Delicious Ready to Cook Fondue Made with Jarlsberg® Cheese and Kirsch
  • Heat & serve
  • Made for dipping
  • 3 - 4 minutes microwave
  • 20 minutes oven cook
  • Processed cheese fondue
  • Contains alcohol
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

Cheese (Milk) (40%), Water, Jarlsberg® Cheese (Milk) (19%), Apple Juice (made from Apple Juice Concentrate), Kirsch (3.5%), Potato Starch, Emulsifying Salts (E452, E450, E339), Spices

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove aluminum foil. Ensure there are no traces left. These instructions are a guide only, adjust times accordingly.
Once heated do not re-heat. Handle with care when heated as dish & contents will be hot.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200ºC Gas Mark 6, stir 20 mins, stand 2 mins

Produce of

Produced and Packed in Austria

Preparation and Usage

  • Try with...
  • Chunks of bread
  • Prawns
  • Grilled meat
  • Roasted mushrooms
  • Ham or turkey
  • Chunks of apple or pear
  • Add...
  • Herbs, spices, veggies or more Jarlsberg® Cheese to taste

Number of uses

3-4 Servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Norseland Ltd,
  • Somerton Road,
  • Ilchester,
  • Somerset,
  • BA22 8JL,

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper portion (100g)
Energy787 kJ / 189 kcal
Total Fat13.0g
of which Saturates9.0g
Carbohydrate2.0g
of which Sugars<0.5g
Protein16.0g
Salt2.2g

