Hearty Food Co. Penne Pasta 500G

Cooks really quick and for 29p, can't really complain!
I don't know how you managed to ruin pasta, but you did it.
Great if you like eating slime!
What did you do to this pasta?! Soemthing has changed recently because we have been buying tesco own brand/value penne for years... But in recent weeks, it is so starchy that it it's coated in a slimey wet goop when you cook it, that makes it like sludge. You have to rinse the slime off to be able to eat it. Even then, it didn't taste like it used to...... Why change it?
Starchy ,not great
Great value for money.
Great value for money. Almost as good quality as Tesco regular pasta. But no complaints from me, my family or the homeless people I cook for. Thank you.
Awful
Absolutely awful. Took ages to cook tasted awful wouldn’t buy again
great taste
I tried ths and was amazed it was nice texture and great tasting i would recommend. It to friends and family
Pasta is pasta
Tastes as good as pasta , funny that !!! As with ALL the hearty range , tasty and fantastic value
Great value pasta
I always have this in the cupboard. It's so cheap and used weekly.