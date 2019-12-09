By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
3(9)Write a review
Hearty Food Co. Penne Pasta 500G
£ 0.29
£0.58/kg
170g of cooked pasta
  • Energy1255kJ 296kcal
    15%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 738kJ / 174kcal

Product Description

  • Dried penne pasta made from durum wheat semolina and wheat flour.
  • At HEARTY FOOD Co., we’re all about tasty meals that’ll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours – perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Made in Italy
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Flour.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Allow approximately 75g per person.
Add pasta to a large pan of boiling water, stir and return to the boil.
Cook for 10-12 minutes, drain well and serve immediately.
Time: 10-12 mins

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 170g
Energy738kJ / 174kcal1255kJ / 296kcal
Fat0.6g1.0g
Saturates0.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate36.1g61.3g
Sugars1.1g1.8g
Fibre1.2g2.0g
Protein5.5g9.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
75g of uncooked pasta weighs approximately 170g when cooked.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Cooks really quick and for 29p, can't really compl

5 stars

Cooks really quick and for 29p, can't really complain!

I don't know how you managed to ruin pasta, but yo

1 stars

I don't know how you managed to ruin pasta, but you did it.

Great if you like eating slime!

1 stars

What did you do to this pasta?! Soemthing has changed recently because we have been buying tesco own brand/value penne for years... But in recent weeks, it is so starchy that it it's coated in a slimey wet goop when you cook it, that makes it like sludge. You have to rinse the slime off to be able to eat it. Even then, it didn't taste like it used to...... Why change it?

Starchy ,not great

1 stars

Starchy ,not great

Great value for money.

5 stars

Great value for money. Almost as good quality as Tesco regular pasta. But no complaints from me, my family or the homeless people I cook for. Thank you.

Awful

1 stars

Absolutely awful. Took ages to cook tasted awful wouldn’t buy again

great taste

5 stars

I tried ths and was amazed it was nice texture and great tasting i would recommend. It to friends and family

Pasta is pasta

5 stars

Tastes as good as pasta , funny that !!! As with ALL the hearty range , tasty and fantastic value

Great value pasta

5 stars

I always have this in the cupboard. It's so cheap and used weekly.

