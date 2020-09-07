Hearty Food Co. Tomato & Herb Pasta Sauce 440G

Will not be buying again
This sauce has a horrible, disgusting taste and it made me gag - the whole meal went straight into the bin. I will not be buying again.
Very good to add to a variety of dishes Blends ea
Very good to add to a variety of dishes Blends easily and tasty
Please change it back
Please change it back! This WAS a great sauce (low fat, low sugar and cheap and cheerful, add a can of chopped tomatoes and cooked meatballs with grated cheese on top and every child loved it - more than expensive brands) but it’s now watery and rubbish. I haven’t eaten it without my additions so I’m not sure about the “sweetness” other review complain of, but it’s definitely not the same! Please change it back!!
Spice it up!
I make pasta bake with this and add some spice which really brings out the flavour of this sauce! When i have left the pasta bake overnight in the fridge the flavours are even better the next day! Can not wait for this to be restocked as it has been out of stock for a while now.
Best Ever Sauce Ive bought.
This is one of THE best tomato and herb pasta sauces I've EVER used with pasta. Just waiting for it to come back into stock so I can order many more.
This is really bad
This is really bad
Far too sweet
This is so sweet it would be better marketed as an ice cream topping. No amount of salt and pepper could hide the sugar sweet taste.
Go back to the Value recipe!
Ewww, what have you done to this? It used to be awesome (in it's previous Value Range guise) Now it's truly horrible.
Awful
Inedible. Even after adding loads of other herbs, oxo etc. to it, it was still foul. I was a chef and I couldn’t make it taste nice. Avoid!
Would buy again
Impressed with the sauce especially considering the price - works best with whole wheat pasta