By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hearty Food Co. Tomato & Herb Pasta Sauce 440G

2.1(34)Write a review
Hearty Food Co. Tomato & Herb Pasta Sauce 440G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.39
£0.09/100g

Aldi Price Match

1/4 of a jar
  • Energy152kJ 36kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars3.2g
    4%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 138kJ / 33kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato and herb sauce with sugar and sweetener.
  • We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours. Tuck in
  • We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours. Tuck in
  • Pack size: 440G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Partially Reconstituted Tomato Purée (41%), Tomato (29%), Water, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Parsley, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Dried Onion, Garlic Powder, Fennel Seed, Laurel, Thyme, Black Pepper, Sweetener (Sodium Saccharin).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

440g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar (110g)
Energy138kJ / 33kcal152kJ / 36kcal
Fat0.6g0.7g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate5.5g6.1g
Sugars2.9g3.2g
Fibre0.7g0.8g
Protein0.9g1.0g
Salt0.6g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

34 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Will not be buying again

1 stars

This sauce has a horrible, disgusting taste and it made me gag - the whole meal went straight into the bin. I will not be buying again.

Very good to add to a variety of dishes Blends ea

5 stars

Very good to add to a variety of dishes Blends easily and tasty

Please change it back

1 stars

Please change it back! This WAS a great sauce (low fat, low sugar and cheap and cheerful, add a can of chopped tomatoes and cooked meatballs with grated cheese on top and every child loved it - more than expensive brands) but it’s now watery and rubbish. I haven’t eaten it without my additions so I’m not sure about the “sweetness” other review complain of, but it’s definitely not the same! Please change it back!!

Spice it up!

5 stars

I make pasta bake with this and add some spice which really brings out the flavour of this sauce! When i have left the pasta bake overnight in the fridge the flavours are even better the next day! Can not wait for this to be restocked as it has been out of stock for a while now.

Best Ever Sauce Ive bought.

5 stars

This is one of THE best tomato and herb pasta sauces I've EVER used with pasta. Just waiting for it to come back into stock so I can order many more.

This is really bad

1 stars

This is really bad

Far too sweet

1 stars

This is so sweet it would be better marketed as an ice cream topping. No amount of salt and pepper could hide the sugar sweet taste.

Go back to the Value recipe!

1 stars

Ewww, what have you done to this? It used to be awesome (in it's previous Value Range guise) Now it's truly horrible.

Awful

1 stars

Inedible. Even after adding loads of other herbs, oxo etc. to it, it was still foul. I was a chef and I couldn’t make it taste nice. Avoid!

Would buy again

4 stars

Impressed with the sauce especially considering the price - works best with whole wheat pasta

1-10 of 34 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Hearty Food Co. Spaghetti Pasta 500G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.20
£0.40/kg

Aldi Price Match

Hearty Food Co. Penne Pasta 500G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.29
£0.58/kg

Aldi Price Match

Hearty Food Co. Garlic Baguette 170G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.32
£0.19/100g

Aldi Price Match

Hearty Food Co. Curry Sauce 440G

£ 0.28
£0.06/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here