Ogx Miracle Oil Shampoo 385Ml
Offer
- Drench dry, damaged strands with the secret of Maui. This ultra-rich repairing blend with coconut oil, essence of tiare and vanilla bean extract helps to repair, soften and revive strands. Discover silky, soft island girl hair.
- Why You Want It... Discover silky, soft, island-girl hair with this creamy, decadent blend infused with Coconut Oil. It provides extra powerful moisture!
- Sulfate Free Surfactants Hair Care System*
- *Includes Shampoo and Conditioner
- Green Dot
- Our bottles are eco-friendly, manufactured with materials containing recycled post-consumer resin.
- Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.
- Extra strength
- Beauty pure and simple
- Pack size: 385ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua/Water/Eau, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Glycol Distearate, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Coco/Isostearamide, Sodium Chloride, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut/Noix de Coco) Oil, Vanilla Planifolia Fruit Extract, Gardenia Tahitensis Flower Extract, Amodimethicone, Dimethicone, Polyquaternium-6, Polyquaternium-10, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine, PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Dioleate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Methyl Gluceth-10, Cetrimonium Chloride, Laureth-4, Laureth-23, Trideceth-12, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Sulfate, Citric Acid, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, DMDM Hydantoin, Diazolidinyl Urea, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Parfum/Fragrance, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Salicylate
Produce of
Made in USA
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use... Apply shampoo generously to wet hair, massage into a lather through to ends, then rinse the hair thoroughly. After shampooing, follow with conditioner. For best results use in conjunction with other OGX products.
Warnings
- Warning: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately. Keep away from children.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- OGX Beauty Ltd,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Questions? ogxbeauty.com
- OGX Beauty Ltd,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
385ml ℮
Safety information
Warning: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately. Keep away from children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020