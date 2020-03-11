Ogx Orchid Oil Conditioner 385Ml
- Fade-Defying + Orchid Oil Conditioner
- Protect color-treated tresses with this high-potency blend with orchid extract and grape seed oil. It helps to slow premature fading and lock in color. Moisturize and replenish for multi-faceted tones and salon perfect color that lasts.
- Why You Want It... You love your color so perfect it with this UV fighting blend! Keep your colorful hair days ahead!
- Sulfate Free Surfactants Hair Care System*
- *Includes Shampoo and Conditioner
- Conditioner with UVA/UVB sun-filters
- Pack size: 385ML
Aqua/Water/Eau, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Cymbidium Grandiflorum Flower Extract, Vitis Vinifera (Grape/Grain De Raisin) Seed Oil, Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Extract, Malpighia Glabra Fruit Extract, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Dimethiconol, Cyclopentasiloxane, Polyquaternium-37, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, PPG-1 Trideceth-6, Propylene Glycol, Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Chloride, Hexylene Glycol, Tetrasodium EDTA, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, DMDM Hydantoin, Diazolidinyl Urea, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Parfum/Fragrance, Benzyl Benzoate, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Citronellol, CI 17200/Red 33
Made in USA
- Directions for Use... After shampooing, apply conditioner generously to hair, working through ends. Wait 3-5 minutes. Rinse hair thoroughly.
- Warning: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately. Keep away from children. For best results use in conjunction with other OGX products.
Packing. Recyclable
- OGX Beauty Ltd,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG.
- OGX Beauty Ltd,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG.
- UK.ogxbeauty.com
385ml ℮
