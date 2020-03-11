Ogx Lavender Conditioner 385Ml
- Hydrate & Color Reviving + Lavender Luminescent Platinum Conditioner
- Brighten tresses with this blend with lavender oil and chamomile. It helps reduce the appearance of brassiness while boosting brilliant platinum tones with radiance and shine**
- **Results may vary depending on hair type. Does not contain peroxide or any form of hair colourant or dye.
- Why You Want It... Kick brassy hair days to the curb with this brightening, shimmer-enhancing blend!
- Sulfate Free Surfactants Hair Care System*
- *Includes Shampoo and Conditioner
- Conditioner with UVA/UVB sun-filters
- Pack size: 385ML
Aqua/Water/Eau, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender/Lavande) Oil, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower/Leaf Extract, Hydrolyzed Grape Fruit, Malpighia Glabra Fruit Extract, Citrus Limon (Lemon/Limon) Peel Oil, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Lactic Acid, Dimethiconol, Cyclopentasiloxane, Polyquaternium-37, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, PPG-1 Trideceth-6, Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Chloride, Caprylyl Glycol, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, DMDM Hydantoin, Diazolidinyl Urea, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Parfum/Fragrance, Linalool, Geraniol, CI 60730/Ext. Violet 2, CI 17200/Red 33
- Directions For Use... After shampooing, apply conditioner generously to hair, working through ends. Wait 3-5 minutes. Rinse hair thoroughly.
- Warning: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately. Keep away from children. For best results use in conjunction with other OGX products.
385ml ℮
