Tesco Finest 8 Crispy Katsu Chicken Spring Rolls 242G
- Energy311kJ 74kcal4%
- Fat3.7g5%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars1.2g1%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1112kJ / 266kcal
Product Description
- 8 Spring rolls filled with chicken thigh, onion, red pepper, cream and spring onions topped with breadcrumbs and a spiced cream and coconut dip.
- Spicy shredded chicken in handmade spring rolls, served with katsu curry dip. Chicken katsu curry has become a favourite on Asian menus. Our experts have recreated the fragrant flavours and distinctive textures in these crisp little rolls, with tender chicken, crunchy panko breadcrumbs and rich katsu curry dip.
- Pack size: 242g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (31%), Katsu Dip (19%) [Water, Onion, White Wine Vinegar, Double Cream (Milk), Muscovado Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Coconut Extract, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Salt, Red Chilli Purée, Ginger Purée, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Chicken Extract, Fenugreek, Turmeric Powder, Star Anise, Clove Powder, Carrot, Leek, Black Pepper, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Garlic, Parsley, Caraway Seed, Cayenne Pepper, Bay Leaf, White Peppercorns, Oregano], Wheat Flour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper (4.5%), Tomato Purée, Double Cream (Milk) (3%), Spring Onion (2.5%), Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Salt, Muscovado Sugar, Coconut Oil, Coriander, Chicken Extract, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Fenugreek Seed, Rice Flakes, Star Anise, Yeast, Cayenne Pepper, Ginger Powder, Turmeric Powder, Dextrose, Ground Black Pepper, Sugar, Cinnamon Powder, Carrot, Leek, Clove Powder, Parsley, Garlic, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Pepper, Wheat Starch, Maize Starch, Bay Leaf.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost dip thoroughly and stir before use. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 10-12 mins Place dip to one side. Place spring rolls onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir dip before use.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 14-16 mins Place dip to one side. Place spring rolls onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir dip before use.
Cooking Precautions
- Do not heat dip pot.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
242g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One spring roll with dip (28g**)
|Energy
|1112kJ / 266kcal
|311kJ / 74kcal
|Fat
|13.1g
|3.7g
|Saturates
|2.9g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|27.2g
|7.6g
|Sugars
|4.2g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.5g
|Protein
|8.8g
|2.5g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|** When heated according to instructions 242g typically weighs 224g.
|When heated according to instructions.
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
