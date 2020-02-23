By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Brita Marella Cool Jug White 2.4L

4(93)Write a review
£ 16.00
£16.00/each

Product Description

  • Flip-top lid for one-handed filling
  • 1.4L filtered capacity, 2.4L total capacity
  • Electronic 'Memo' cartridge exchange indicator
  • Enjoy the great taste of clean, pure water with this BRITA® Marella cool white water filter jug.
  • With a total capacity of 2.4 litres and flip top lid for one-handed filling, this slimline jug doesn't just look good, it fits neatly into your fridge door too. With the help of MAXTRA filtration technology, the Marella effectively reduces limescale and impurities in your drinking water. It also features the electronic 'memo' indicator, which provides an alert when the cartridge needs changing.
  • The BRITA® Marella 2.4 litre water filter jug is compatible with MAXTRA cartridges and is dishwasher safe (excluding the lid).

Information

93 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointment

2 stars

This is a replacement to an earlier Brita filter jug. Am very disappointed as the jug "dribbles" when pouring. Nowhere near as efficient as the previous Brita.

Adequate for the price

4 stars

My filter jug and cartridges have been donated to a charity as I now use a different brand

Good product

4 stars

I have had Brita filters for years and my only complaint is the fact that filter elements don't last enough. Having to change it every month is rather expensive.

Drips water a when filling a glass or kettle

2 stars

This drips when filling a glass or kettle or saucepan or whenever used.

Disappointing experience

2 stars

I'm usually transferring the filtered water from my Marella jug into recyclable glass bottles in order for my family to be able to carry it around the house and use it in different rooms. After only a couple of hours spent in the glass bottle, the water develops a particular smell which is really putting my child off drinking it. I was also unable to find out how to recycle the cartridges, so I'm just tossing them away together with the rest of the plastic recycling waste. The tea prepared with filtered water has a distinctively different taste, which unfortunately I find less tasty than the one brewed with tap water. I'm disappointed with the product. My high expectations, built because of the clever marketing, have not been met by the actual quality of the whole experience.

absolutely agree with subscribers who say it is ba

3 stars

absolutely agree with subscribers who say it is badly made and the lid does not fit properly and the hinged spout cover does not move freely. not good value for money

FAB

5 stars

Me, mum & auntie all have a Brita now & all of us are very happy.

Simple & easily useful

5 stars

Glad we finally bought one to have better tasting water & to help reduce our lime scale problem.

So delighted with my water jug

5 stars

I bought my water filter jug a couple of weeks ago and l am thrilled with the quality of the filtered water. What a difference to the tap water!! I wish l had done it years ago

A little disappointed

3 stars

I've had my jug for about 3 months now and I'm disappointed by the manufacturing quality. The lid doesn't fit snugly. The refill mini lid constantly sticks when you press to lift it and again when you try to close it. I'm always afraid it will snap. The lid over the pouring spout doesn't always move when you pour. So instead of filling my kettle, I end up with a waterfall flowing over & down the kitchen cupboard.

