Cadbury Dairy Milk Block 850G

Milk chocolate. Cocoa Life Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities www.cocoalife.org

The one. The only. Made with a glass and a half of fresh milk from the British Isles and Ireland, for the classic, creamy taste that’s unmistakably Cadbury. Still loved as much today as it was when it launched in 1904. Share with someone you cherish. Made with sustainably sourced cocoa. Vegetarian friendly.

Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 850G

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts, Wheat

Number of uses

34 portions per bar

Net Contents

850g ℮