Cadbury Dairy Milk Block 850G

Cadbury Dairy Milk Block 850G

£10.00

£1.18/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Be Treatwise. Each 25 g contains
Energy
557
kJ
133
kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
7.6
g

-

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.6
g

-

23%of the reference intake
Sugars
14
g

-

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06
g

-

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2232 kJ

Milk chocolate.Cocoa LifePartnering with Fairtrade FoundationPartnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communitieswww.cocoalife.org
The one. The only. Made with a glass and a half of fresh milk from the British Isles and Ireland, for the classic, creamy taste that’s unmistakably Cadbury. Still loved as much today as it was when it launched in 1904. Share with someone you cherish. Made with sustainably sourced cocoa. Vegetarian friendly.
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 850G

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts, Wheat

Number of uses

34 portions per bar

Net Contents

850g ℮

