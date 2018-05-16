Eatlean Protein Cheese Grated 180G

Product Description
- Grated eatlean cheese
- Great melted - recipe online!
- Quick & easy - perfect for melting... Put cheese back on the menu!
- Lactose free*
- *Less than 0.01% lactose.
- Eatlean Cheese is handmade using British cow's milk by expert cheesemakers on our dairy farm in Cheshire - and is bursting with benefits.
- Packed in protective atmosphere
- Half the calories of cheddar!
- Made with British cows milk
- 90% Less fat than Cheddar
- 40% more protein than Cheddar
- Low fat
- High in protein - fuller for longer
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 180G
- Low fat
- High protein
Information
Ingredients
Pasteurised Cows Milk, Salt, Potato Starch, ...just the same as regular grated Cheddar
Allergy Information
- Contains Cow's Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated, 1-5COnce open use within 7 days.
Produce of
Produced in the UK, using milk from the UK
Name and address
- Laurels Farm,
- Crewe Road,
- Nantwich,
- Cheshire,
- CW5 7PE,
- UK.
Return to
- Laurels Farm,
- Crewe Road,
- Nantwich,
- Cheshire,
- CW5 7PE,
- UK.
- eatleancheese.co.uk
- info@eatleancheese.co.uk
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|728kJ (172kcal)
|Fat
|3g
|of which saturates
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|1.9g
|of which sugars
|0.1g
|Protein
|36g
|Salt
|2.0g
|Calcium
|972mg
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.