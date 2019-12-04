Frijj Fudge Brownie 400Ml
Offer
Product Description
- High temperature pasteurised fudge brownie flavour milkshake
- Thick 'n' smooth fudge brownie flavour milkshake
- Made with British milk
- A source of calcium and vitamin B12
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400ml
- A source of calcium and vitamin B12
Information
Ingredients
1.5% Fat Milk (91%), Sugar, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Stabilisers: Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan, Modified Maize Starch, Cocoa Powder, Fructose, Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Use within 3 days of opening and by use by date. Use By: See Side.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake it up!
- Drink chilled.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Müller,
- 159 Glasgow Rd,
- Glasgow,
- G74 4PA.
Return to
- Consumer Careline
- 0800 328 1000
- care@muller.co.uk
- www.muller.co.uk
- Müller,
- 159 Glasgow Rd,
- Glasgow,
- G74 4PA.
Net Contents
400ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|324kJ / 77kcal
|Fat
|1.8g
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|11.5g
|of which sugars
|10.8g
|Protein
|3.6g
|Salt
|0.2g
|Calcium
|128mg (16% NRV)
|Vitamin B12
|0.4µg (16% NRV)
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019