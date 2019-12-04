Frijj Chocolate Milkshake 400Ml

Great calcium for my daughter!
Daughter loves it and she is very fussy!
One isn't enough
Very thick and creamy and sweet. it doesn't have that bitter after taste. The colder, the better! You get quite a lot for the price
It was good
It was good
Skimmed Milk (62%), Whole Milk (29%), Sugar, Buttermilk Powder, Cocoa Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Fructose, Stabilisers: Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan, Flavourings, Salt
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Best Before: See Side.
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
400ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|318kJ / 76kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|11.4g
|of which sugars
|10.7g
|Protein
|3.7g
|Salt
|0.15g
|Calcium
|119mg (14% NRV)
|Vitamin B12
|0.3µg (12% NRV)
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
