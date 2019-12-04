By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Frijj Chocolate Milkshake 400Ml

Frijj Chocolate Milkshake 400Ml
£ 0.75
£0.19/100ml

Product Description

  • Ultra Heat Treated (UHT) long life chocolate flavour milkshake
  • Official Milk Drink as Proud Sponsor of British Athletics and Athletics Ireland.
  • Thick 'n' smooth chocolate flavour milkshake
  • Made with British milk
  • Source of protein, calcium and vitamin B12
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400ml
  • Source of protein
  • A source of calcium and vitamin B12

Skimmed Milk (62%), Whole Milk (29%), Sugar, Buttermilk Powder, Cocoa Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Fructose, Stabilisers: Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan, Flavourings, Salt

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Best Before: See Side.

  • Shake it up!
  • Best served chilled

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

  • Müller,
  • 159 Glasgow Rd,
  • Glasgow,
  • G74 4PA.

  • Consumer Careline:
  • 0800 328 1000
  • care@muller.co.uk
  • www.muller.co.uk
400ml ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 318kJ / 76kcal
Fat1.5g
of which saturates0.9g
Carbohydrate11.4g
of which sugars10.7g
Protein3.7g
Salt0.15g
Calcium119mg (14% NRV)
Vitamin B12 0.3µg (12% NRV)
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value-

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Great calcium for my daughter!

5 stars

Daughter loves it and she is very fussy!

One isn't enough

4 stars

Very thick and creamy and sweet. it doesn't have that bitter after taste. The colder, the better! You get quite a lot for the price

It was good

4 stars

It was good

