Frijj Cookie Dough 400Ml

Frijj Cookie Dough 400Ml
£ 0.75
£0.19/100ml

Product Description

  • High temperature pasteurised cookie dough flavour milkshake
  • Thick 'n' smooth cookie dough flavour milkshake
  • Made with British milk
  • A source of calcium and vitamin B12
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400ml
Information

Ingredients

1.5% Fat Milk (92%), Sugar, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Stabilisers: Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan, Fructose, Colour: Plain Caramel, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Use within 3 days of opening and by use by date. Use By: See Side.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake it up!
  • Drink chilled.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • 159 Glasgow Rd,
  • Glasgow,
  • G74 4PA.

Return to

  • Consumer Careline
  • 0800 328 1000
  • care@muller.co.uk
  • www.muller.co.uk
Net Contents

400ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 313kJ / 74kcal
Fat 1.7g
of which saturates 1.1g
Carbohydrate 11.1g
of which sugars 10.5g
Protein 3.5g
Salt 0.2g
Calcium 129mg (16% NRV)
Vitamin B12 0.4µg (16% NRV)
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value-

