Tesco Small Unsmoked Gammon Joint

Not quite as tender as usual but not bad either.
Reasonable standard. Could be cooked in an variety of ways. For me more tender when simmered preferable to roasting. Could make various s dishes with vegetable additions, sauces or very good old fashioned dinner with carrots, mash, mustard and sweet gravy.Plus roasted potatoes as well. Great for kids sandwiches.
disappointing not like the picture shown - odd sha
disappointing not like the picture shown - odd shape and minimal rind on outside - why is all the rind and fat cut from pork and gammon? it reduces the flavour and makes it dry.
too much fat.
too much fat.
Best avoided
I have been cooking for over forty years,and have been buying these gammon joints from Tesco for about twenty. Well, my cooking method hasn't changed and the joint I bought and cooked three weeks ago was APPALLING. So tough we left the meat on our plate and I threw the rest of the joint in the bin. What on earth is going on ??? How can you trust Tesco to deliver something which you want to use for guests.?? What a terrible waste of money ,time, electricity and money.
When I order a joint of 1.3 kg I do not expect a s
When I order a joint of 1.3 kg I do not expect a small 0.9 kg joint. This will not feed as many as needed.