By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Small Unsmoked Gammon Joint

2(5)Write a review
Tesco Small Unsmoked Gammon Joint
£ 4.00
£4.00/kg

Offer

Per 250g
  • Energy1403kJ 335kcal
    17%
  • Fat17.1g
    24%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt6.3g
    105%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 561kJ / 134kcal

Product Description

  • Unsmoked gammon joint formed from selected cuts of cured pork leg with added water.
  • From trusted farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality.
  • Slowly cured for succulence and a full flavour

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Sodium Ferrocyanide.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins per 500g plus 30 mins Score surface to give crackling. Place joint in a roasting tin and wrap the exposed meat in foil ensuring the rind is left uncovered. Place onto the middle shelf of the oven and cook for 30 minutes per 500g plus 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and open up the foil for the last 20 minutes. Allow to stand for 30 minutes before carving for optimum meat succulence.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging including netting.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash your hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from Denmark

Preparation and Usage

  • Hints & Tips

     

    The crackling can be removed from the joint. For extra flavour the joint can be glazed with a coating of honey & returned to the oven. Once cooked carefully remove the crackling from the surface of the joint & set aside. Lightly score the remaining fat and glaze with honey, return to the oven for a further 15 minutes.

Number of uses

Minimum 2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 250g
Energy561kJ / 134kcal1403kJ / 335kcal
Fat6.8g17.1g
Saturates0.1g0.4g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.5g
Sugars0.2g0.5g
Fibre0.5g1.3g
Protein17.7g44.3g
Salt2.5g6.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Not quite as tender as usual but not bad either.

3 stars

Reasonable standard. Could be cooked in an variety of ways. For me more tender when simmered preferable to roasting. Could make various s dishes with vegetable additions, sauces or very good old fashioned dinner with carrots, mash, mustard and sweet gravy.Plus roasted potatoes as well. Great for kids sandwiches.

disappointing not like the picture shown - odd sha

3 stars

disappointing not like the picture shown - odd shape and minimal rind on outside - why is all the rind and fat cut from pork and gammon? it reduces the flavour and makes it dry.

too much fat.

2 stars

too much fat.

Best avoided

1 stars

I have been cooking for over forty years,and have been buying these gammon joints from Tesco for about twenty. Well, my cooking method hasn't changed and the joint I bought and cooked three weeks ago was APPALLING. So tough we left the meat on our plate and I threw the rest of the joint in the bin. What on earth is going on ??? How can you trust Tesco to deliver something which you want to use for guests.?? What a terrible waste of money ,time, electricity and money.

When I order a joint of 1.3 kg I do not expect a s

1 stars

When I order a joint of 1.3 kg I do not expect a small 0.9 kg joint. This will not feed as many as needed.

Usually bought next

Tesco Sweet Peppers 500G

£ 1.35
£2.70/kg

Tesco British Large Whole Chicken 1.55-1.95Kg

£ 3.70
£2.12/kg

Tesco Cola 2 Litre Bottle

£ 0.50
£0.03/100ml

Tesco White Potatoes 2.5Kg

£ 1.38
£0.55/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here