Brita Maxtra Plus Cartridges Single

4(28)Write a review
Brita Maxtra Plus Cartridges Single
£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Product Description

  • MAXTRA+ Water Filter Cartridges
  • 25% finer mesh reduces coarse particles
  • Fits all MAXTRA jugs and kettles
  • Gives you great tasting water
  • New MAXTRA+ filter with MicroFlow technology reduces impurities such as chlorine, limescale, lead and copper from your tap water, noticeably improving the taste and appearance of your hot and cold drinks. MAXTRA+ offers an eco friendly and economical alternative to bottled water costing just pence per litre. What's more the cartridges are 100% recyclable so look out for recycling bins at participating retailers.
  • 25% finer mesh reduces coarse particles
  • Universal fit for old and new BRITA MAXTRA jugs, partnership appliances and most own brand jugs
  • Recommended by the UK Tea Academy and by consumers - 96% agree tea is more brilliant with MAXTRA+ filtered water
  • Great tasting water from just 5p per litre
  • New Micro Carbon Pearls reduce chlorine and organic impurities which affect taste and odour of food and drink
  • Ion Exchange Pearls reduce limescale, enhancing flavour and aroma of tea and coffee
  • Protects kettles and coffee machines from limescale build-up and damage
  • Permanently absorbs metals such as lead and copper
  • Unique flow control ensures perfect filtration time for optimum results
  • New finger holes for easy cartridge exchange
  • 100% recyclable

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • For optimum filtration performance exchange MAXTRA+ cartridges every 150 litres or every month

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • BRITA Water Filter Systems Ltd.,
  • BRITA House,
  • 9 Granville Way,
  • Bicester,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • OX26 4JT,

Return to

  • BRITA Water Filter Systems Ltd.,
  • BRITA House,
  • 9 Granville Way,
  • Bicester,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • OX26 4JT,
  • UK.
  • Tel: 0344 742 4800 (Mon - Fri 09.00 - 17.00)

Net Contents

1 x Water Filter

28 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Super water

5 stars

I bought the filter last month as our water is so hard. When making tea I could see the film on the top of the tea. Since using the filtered water my tea is so different. I love it

So handy

5 stars

I purchased these for my Brita about 6 weeks ago and still have few left. I live in a hard water area and these really do help with the water softening

Slightly different

3 stars

Seems to leave a layer of water within the cartridge itself every time I need to refill the jug.

Excellent product

5 stars

I've been using Brita water filters for quite a while and if I ever have tea made from unfiltered tap water it tastes horrible. I even use Brita filtered water if I have flowers in a vase. I'm so thankful there is a product that can filter water. Also, the Matrix filter cartridges are an excellent design and very easy to fit.

Hard water

1 stars

We find the Brita water filters to be the only ones that filter the hard water in our area and to make a clear enjoyable cup of tea, however, we have to change the filter every 14 days without fail otherwise our cup of tea suffers with awful scummy scale. As long as we stick to the 14 day change we are ok. Pity about the extra cost though. Perhaps you should inform your customers with hard water issues.

Quality has declined

1 stars

These filters used to last at least 3 weeks now its 2 weeks if you are lucky. we have been using these dor hears but now we are looking for alternatives because it is very expensive to change the filter so often. The jug handles break because they dont seem strong enough for the big jugs. We have no confidence in Brita products anymore.

Don’t work for me

1 stars

I find they don’t last very long & get what I call a twangy tast.

Reliabe Product

5 stars

Its easy to use Reliable and the product is consistent

Great news

5 stars

I wish that the filters would last longer than a month.

Maxtra+ 3pk

5 stars

Bought this about 5 weeks ago and can’t believe what a difference it has made to the taste of our water.

1-10 of 28 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

