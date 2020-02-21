Brita Maxtra Plus Cartridges 6 Pack

does a good job removing funny taste from tapwater
great value and does a good job of improving taste
Maxyra+ 6pk
I bought this product in Sept 2019 and am on the last cartridge now so I bought them again this month! The price is very good for a 6 pack and it means I have enough at home until I reorder! It is very reassuring that I'm drinking purer water and the fact that they can be recycled is even better!
Perfect results
I bought my first Brita Marella filter jug about four years ago and instantly noticed that the taste and clarity of my tea and coffee improved. But the real benefit came when we used it in a holiday flat, with a centralised water system. We resorted to using bottled water for all drinks. The stale taste of the water was instantly transformed and we bought another Brita jug expressly for the flat.
not as good as it's predecessor
we are having to shake and tap the filter every 1-2 cdays to achieve good water flow through the filter
Expires too fast
I find I can easily use each refill cartridge at leat twice with no adverse effects and I live in London which probably has the worst water in the country!
Clear Water Doesn't Just Run Deep
Definitely makes a difference to me as I am a tea drinker, you can see how much clear the tea is and it tastes much better
The water jug delivers far better tasting water
I bought the jug to filter the tap water. Don’t like the taste of chlorine that is added to tap water.
No worry product
Have used these products for nearly two years excellent prodict, easy to use and product well protected in box before use.
So easy to set up and use.
No fuss changing of filters.Never a problem unlike some water filters I've used in the past.
Does the job !
I’ve been using these in my Marella jug for a while now and the water always tastes clean and fresh !