Brita Maxtra Plus Cartridges 6 Pack

4.5(49)Write a review
Product Description

  • MAXTRA+ Water Filter Cartridges
  • 25% finer mesh reduces coarse particles
  • Fits all MAXTRA jugs and kettles
  • Pack of 6
  • New MAXTRA+ filter with MicroFlow technology reduces impurities such as chlorine, limescale, lead and copper from your tap water, noticeably improving the taste and appearance of your hot and cold drinks. MAXTRA+ offers an eco friendly and economical alternative to bottled water costing just pence per litre. What's more the cartridges are 100% recyclable so look out for recycling bins at participating retailers.
  • 25% finer mesh reduces coarse particles
  • Universal fit for old and new BRITA MAXTRA jugs, partnership appliances and most own brand jugs
  • Recommended by the UK Tea Academy and by consumers - 96% agree tea is more brilliant with MAXTRA+ filtered water
  • Great tasting water from just 5p per litre
  • New Micro Carbon Pearls reduce chlorine and organic impurities which affect taste and odour of food and drink
  • Ion Exchange Pearls reduce limescale, enhancing flavour and aroma of tea and coffee
  • Protects kettles and coffee machines from limescale build-up and damage
  • Permanently absorbs metals such as lead and copper
  • Unique flow control ensures perfect filtration time for optimum results
  • New finger holes for easy cartridge exchange
  • 100% recyclable

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • For optimum filtration performance exchange MAXTRA+ cartridges every 150 litres or every month

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • BRITA Water Filter Systems Ltd.,
  • BRITA House,
  • 9 Granville Way,
  • Bicester,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • OX26 4JT,

Return to

Net Contents

6 x Water Filter

does a good job removing funny taste from tapwater

5 stars

great value and does a good job of improving taste

Maxyra+ 6pk

5 stars

I bought this product in Sept 2019 and am on the last cartridge now so I bought them again this month! The price is very good for a 6 pack and it means I have enough at home until I reorder! It is very reassuring that I'm drinking purer water and the fact that they can be recycled is even better!

Perfect results

5 stars

I bought my first Brita Marella filter jug about four years ago and instantly noticed that the taste and clarity of my tea and coffee improved. But the real benefit came when we used it in a holiday flat, with a centralised water system. We resorted to using bottled water for all drinks. The stale taste of the water was instantly transformed and we bought another Brita jug expressly for the flat.

not as good as it's predecessor

2 stars

we are having to shake and tap the filter every 1-2 cdays to achieve good water flow through the filter

Expires too fast

3 stars

I find I can easily use each refill cartridge at leat twice with no adverse effects and I live in London which probably has the worst water in the country!

Clear Water Doesn't Just Run Deep

5 stars

Definitely makes a difference to me as I am a tea drinker, you can see how much clear the tea is and it tastes much better

The water jug delivers far better tasting water

4 stars

I bought the jug to filter the tap water. Don’t like the taste of chlorine that is added to tap water.

No worry product

5 stars

Have used these products for nearly two years excellent prodict, easy to use and product well protected in box before use.

So easy to set up and use.

5 stars

No fuss changing of filters.Never a problem unlike some water filters I've used in the past.

Does the job !

4 stars

I’ve been using these in my Marella jug for a while now and the water always tastes clean and fresh !

