Brita Maxtra Plus Cartridges 3 Pack

Super water
I bought the filter last month as our water is so hard. When making tea I could see the film on the top of the tea. Since using the filtered water my tea is so different. I love it
Where did the tab go?
I used to think these were great and, to be fair, they are still very effective, but I’m struggling with these new ones since they removed the tab from the top. Once you drop them into your containers ...with me it’s a water filter jug and a cold water dispenser in my fridge...they get stuck. The tab used to give leverage to wiggle them out but now, without it, it’s a bit of a nightmare and very fiddly to remove them. If I can find substitutes I will be changing.
So handy
I purchased these for my Brita about 6 weeks ago and still have few left. I live in a hard water area and these really do help with the water softening
Slightly different
Seems to leave a layer of water within the cartridge itself every time I need to refill the jug.
Excellent product
I've been using Brita water filters for quite a while and if I ever have tea made from unfiltered tap water it tastes horrible. I even use Brita filtered water if I have flowers in a vase. I'm so thankful there is a product that can filter water. Also, the Matrix filter cartridges are an excellent design and very easy to fit.
Hard water
We find the Brita water filters to be the only ones that filter the hard water in our area and to make a clear enjoyable cup of tea, however, we have to change the filter every 14 days without fail otherwise our cup of tea suffers with awful scummy scale. As long as we stick to the 14 day change we are ok. Pity about the extra cost though. Perhaps you should inform your customers with hard water issues.
Quality has declined
These filters used to last at least 3 weeks now its 2 weeks if you are lucky. we have been using these dor hears but now we are looking for alternatives because it is very expensive to change the filter so often. The jug handles break because they dont seem strong enough for the big jugs. We have no confidence in Brita products anymore.
Don’t work for me
I find they don’t last very long & get what I call a twangy tast.
Poor quality compared to the cylinder cartridges
All of these Maxtra Plus Cartridges have replaced the old Brita cylinder cartridges which most consumers agree were much better. I know of nobody who likes these new ones and I never finished the first one out of the pack. More money wasted. When I went online I looked at the reviews on Amazon and saw that the public generally did not want these Maxtra ones and said they now had to get them online I now buy mine from Amazon. I will never buy rubbish like these Maxtra cartridges, and won't be controlled by big business especially supermarkets who should be there for the public not just for profit or the whims of the manufacturers.
Reliabe Product
Its easy to use Reliable and the product is consistent