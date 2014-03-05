Benenox Blackcurrant 135Ml

No real difference
I didn't feel any real benefits from taking this nightly, however it does taste delicious! I'm glad I got this on offer because it was a let down for me
Not all that great
I purchased this product with the hope I would wake up feeling like a whole new me. Taste is okay but very sweet and I didn't notice a single difference :((
Didn't help me
Sadly this didn't do anything for me. I took it as directed and was hoping for a little help from fatigue but no. Also, it tasted disgusting.
No benefit noted.
Palatable medicine though unfortunately I didn't notice any difference while using it.
not for me, but that doesn't mean its not for you
For me personally I did not notice any clear positive effects or benefits, but maybe due to the fact I have chronic illness it was harder to tell. I'm sure the B vitamins were helpful in some ways, but of course I can but B Vits for a lot cheaper. I enjoyed the tonic with hot water as a drink before bed, but again tasty, but not exactly beneficial to my sleep nor did it leave me feeling more recharged the next day. I wouldn't say it had any negative effects, so trying it will certainly do you no harm & you never know just because the products wasn't right for me, its not to say it won't be right for you. Worth a try, if you like the idea of it.
Benenox
I feel my job is pressure but I didn't feel like it improves me in any way ..When taken at bedtime, the special combination of ingredients will work overnight to help improve energy level. Nope I took iron tablet as felt I needed it. So I put in bin to be honest. But that is just me ! Could be superb for someone else.. try yourself as won't want to put someone off product...
Nothing special
Very sweet, I used it for a month and did not notice and improvement.
Disappointed
Unfortunately I didn’t notice any difference with this product which is a shame as i had read so many good reviews. I suppose when it comes to sleep everyone is different and plus I suffer from insomnia. But hey, it was worth a shot!
Benenox
This product left me feeling very energize the next day.
Good
Definitely worth to give a try. I feel so much better. Just amazing. Still can't understand how. Anyway extremely recommend to everyone