Benenox Blackcurrant 135Ml

£ 12.50
£9.26/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Blackcurrant Flavour Food Supplement
  • In a study of 140 consumers, who had taken Benenox nightly for 1 week: 81% were pleased with the results
  • Contains vitamin B6 which contributes to normal energy yielding metabolism, to normal functioning of the nervous system, and normal psychological function. Vitamin B also contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
  • We all have days when we really need to be at our best.
  • Benenox, is a unique and patented combination of honey, Sustamine® and Vitamin B6 which, when taken before bedtime, helps you make the most of the next day.
  • Benenox can be chosen as a complement to the diet by:
  • People on the go
  • Those facing daily pressures
  • Those with busy and demanding schedules
  • Honey is a food that has been accessible to humans throughout evolutionary history, and has been used for many years as a component of night time drinks. Benenox is a blend of honey with Sustamine®, a combination of two amino acids L-Alanine and L-Glutamine which can be absorbed quickly by the body, and Vitamin B6, a vitamin which has been shown to:
  • Help reduce tiredness and fatigue
  • Support normal psychological function
  • Help energy production
  • Natures Aid
  • Experts in Natural Health Since 1981
  • Content per daily intake of 15ml
  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
  • Overnight recharge
  • Consumer tried & tested
  • Natural honey
  • Vitamin B6
  • Uniquely blended with honey and l-alanyl-l-glutamine (sustamine®)
  • Vegetarian friendly
  • Pack size: 135ML
Information

Ingredients

Honey, Glycerol, Water, L-Alanyl-L-Glutamine Dipeptide (Sustamine®), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Blackcurrant Flavouring, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Vitamin B6

Storage

Do not store above 25°C.Best before end: See bottom of pack.

Produce of

Made in the UK to GMP Standards

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use:
  • Take 15ml just before bedtime. Can be diluted in a small amount of hot water if desired to make a warm drink.

Warnings

  • Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet and healthy lifestyle. Do not exceed the stated dose.
  • Seek professional advice before using if you are pregnant, breastfeeding or suffer from allergies.
  • WARNINGS:
  • Not suitable for children under 12 years of age.
  • Do not use if red tamper seal is broken.
  • Keep out of reach of children.

Name and address

  • Natures Aid Ltd,
  • Preston,
  • PR4 2DQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Natures Aid Ltd,
  • Preston,
  • PR4 2DQ,
  • UK.
  • www.benenox.com

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

135ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 15ml%NRV*
Vitamin B60.33mg23.5
Honey9.7gn/a
L-Alanyl-L-Glutamine dipeptide (Sustamine®)0.9gn/a
*NRV = nutrient reference value--

Safety information

No real difference

1 stars

I didn't feel any real benefits from taking this nightly, however it does taste delicious! I'm glad I got this on offer because it was a let down for me

Not all that great

3 stars

I purchased this product with the hope I would wake up feeling like a whole new me. Taste is okay but very sweet and I didn't notice a single difference :((

Didn't help me

1 stars

Sadly this didn't do anything for me. I took it as directed and was hoping for a little help from fatigue but no. Also, it tasted disgusting.

No benefit noted.

1 stars

Palatable medicine though unfortunately I didn't notice any difference while using it.

not for me, but that doesn't mean its not for you

2 stars

For me personally I did not notice any clear positive effects or benefits, but maybe due to the fact I have chronic illness it was harder to tell. I'm sure the B vitamins were helpful in some ways, but of course I can but B Vits for a lot cheaper. I enjoyed the tonic with hot water as a drink before bed, but again tasty, but not exactly beneficial to my sleep nor did it leave me feeling more recharged the next day. I wouldn't say it had any negative effects, so trying it will certainly do you no harm &amp; you never know just because the products wasn't right for me, its not to say it won't be right for you. Worth a try, if you like the idea of it.

Benenox

1 stars

I feel my job is pressure but I didn't feel like it improves me in any way ..When taken at bedtime, the special combination of ingredients will work overnight to help improve energy level. Nope I took iron tablet as felt I needed it. So I put in bin to be honest. But that is just me ! Could be superb for someone else.. try yourself as won't want to put someone off product...

Nothing special

2 stars

Very sweet, I used it for a month and did not notice and improvement.

Disappointed

2 stars

Unfortunately I didn’t notice any difference with this product which is a shame as i had read so many good reviews. I suppose when it comes to sleep everyone is different and plus I suffer from insomnia. But hey, it was worth a shot!

Benenox

4 stars

This product left me feeling very energize the next day.

Good

5 stars

Definitely worth to give a try. I feel so much better. Just amazing. Still can't understand how. Anyway extremely recommend to everyone

