Ecover Softener Apple Blossom & Almond 50W 1.5L

Nice subtle scent. Soft clothes. Awkward to pour
I’ve ordered this in the smaller bottles a few times. The scent is subtle and fresh. You do need to use more than regular softeners if you want to smell it clearly. Keeps clothes soft. Awkward to pour as it’s so big. I kept spilling it until I put a funnel into it to pour through, now it works fine [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells gorgeous
Love the smell, I only ever buy Ecover laundry and cleaning products as they are kind to the environment and do the same job as non environmentally friendly brands with natural smell
Softness
This product is great it really does leave clothes soft and it smells very nice. The only thing I found with this product is that you need to use quite a lot of it as stated on the bottle, I have a 10kg washing machine so I used three cap fulls for a full wash [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good softner
This is a good softener. It smells great. Not to strong and not to weak. It makes my clothes feel nice and soft and they smell great. The bottle is a nice compact size and the design on the is quite pretty. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Wow! Just wow
Oh my godness, what a fab smell. So crisp and fresh. Smell long lasting, easy to use, easy iron. Bottle design fab, easy pour. Softens nice works fanstic on towels, sheets, uniform to every day wear. Defo buying this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fantastic product that smells so fresh!
This is fresh and effective and has a great ethos and principle behind the brand. Fantastic results and very fresh scent that leaves clothes silky and very clean. Would highly recommend and beats all other products used. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells great!
Product smells great the minute you open the bottle! Despite the great smell of fresh apple, the clothes that were washed were not as soft as expected (maybe I had my hopes too high) however clothes did smell very nice nonetheless! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells lovely
I've always been faithful to a particular brand if softener in the past but decided to give this one a try as I like the ecover brand in general. It atleast matches my usual brand - it smells lovely and leaves clothes feeling fresh and soft. It's also perfect for sensitive skin, which I have. I've struggled in the past with both softeners and detergents causing itchy rashes but not with this brand. I definitely recommend it to anyone who has similar issues with this type of product!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells great and good for the environment.
I was really pleased with this product. It has left my laundry smelling lovely and I love that it is natural. I have found other brands of fabric softeners have left my my fabric softer but they are still comfortable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Does what it says on the bottle
First impressions are good. It smells nice and washes well. My clothes smelt good after I used it and they were definitely softer than normal. The added bonus is that it is good for the environment. Overall a good product which I would buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]