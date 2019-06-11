By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ecover Softener Apple Blossom & Almond 50W 1.5L

4.5(32)Write a review
£ 4.00
£2.67/litre

Product Description

  • Ecover Fabric So
  • Clean Factory: Made in our Zero Waste certified factory. Find out more at ecover.com
  • Our sensitive formula features a palm oil free softening active, derived from European sourced rapeseed oil, which softens and helps care for your clothes.
  • Clean Ingredients: With plant-based biodegradable ingredients. Suitable for septic tank. Dermatologically tested on sensitive skin. Vegan friendly.
  • We are Ecover. On a mission for a cleaner clean since 1979.
  • Clean Bottle: Bottle made of 100% post-consumer recycled plastic. Widely recyclable. Refill where possible - find stations at ecover.com/refill
  • www.recyclenow.com
  • Bottle - Plastic - widely recycled
  • Cap - Plastic - check local recycling
  • Ecover® is a registered trademark.
  • Softens & cares
  • With plant-based biodegradable ingredients
  • Cruelty Free International
  • Pack size: 1.5L

Information

Ingredients

5-15%: Cationic Surfactants, <5%: Perfume (Linalool, Limonene, Geraniol), Lactic Acid, Others: Water, Propylene Glycol, Magnesium Chloride

Storage

Store between 5°C and 25°C.

Produce of

Produced in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage Instructions: Not suitable for silk. Don't use on flame-retardant textiles. Don't pour directly onto textile.
  • Dosage Instructions: 1 cup = 40ml
  • Standard load (4-5kg) Soft = 30ml / Extra-soft = 60ml (2x30ml)

Number of uses

50 Washes

Warnings

  • WARNING: Keep out of reach of children.

Recycling info

Bottle. Widely Recycled Cap. Check Locally

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • EPC N.V.,
  • Industrieweg 3,
  • 2390 Malle,
  • Belgium.

Return to

  • Let's Talk Clean:
  • 03451 302230
  • hello@ecover.com
  • Facebook EcoverUK
  • Instagram Ecover_UK
  • EPC N.V.,
  • Industrieweg 3,
  • 2390 Malle,
  • Belgium.

Net Contents

1.5l ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Keep out of reach of children.

32 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice subtle scent. Soft clothes. Awkward to pour

4 stars

I’ve ordered this in the smaller bottles a few times. The scent is subtle and fresh. You do need to use more than regular softeners if you want to smell it clearly. Keeps clothes soft. Awkward to pour as it’s so big. I kept spilling it until I put a funnel into it to pour through, now it works fine [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells gorgeous

5 stars

Love the smell, I only ever buy Ecover laundry and cleaning products as they are kind to the environment and do the same job as non environmentally friendly brands with natural smell

Softness

3 stars

This product is great it really does leave clothes soft and it smells very nice. The only thing I found with this product is that you need to use quite a lot of it as stated on the bottle, I have a 10kg washing machine so I used three cap fulls for a full wash [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good softner

5 stars

This is a good softener. It smells great. Not to strong and not to weak. It makes my clothes feel nice and soft and they smell great. The bottle is a nice compact size and the design on the is quite pretty. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wow! Just wow

5 stars

Oh my godness, what a fab smell. So crisp and fresh. Smell long lasting, easy to use, easy iron. Bottle design fab, easy pour. Softens nice works fanstic on towels, sheets, uniform to every day wear. Defo buying this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic product that smells so fresh!

5 stars

This is fresh and effective and has a great ethos and principle behind the brand. Fantastic results and very fresh scent that leaves clothes silky and very clean. Would highly recommend and beats all other products used. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells great!

3 stars

Product smells great the minute you open the bottle! Despite the great smell of fresh apple, the clothes that were washed were not as soft as expected (maybe I had my hopes too high) however clothes did smell very nice nonetheless! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells lovely

5 stars

I've always been faithful to a particular brand if softener in the past but decided to give this one a try as I like the ecover brand in general. It atleast matches my usual brand - it smells lovely and leaves clothes feeling fresh and soft. It's also perfect for sensitive skin, which I have. I've struggled in the past with both softeners and detergents causing itchy rashes but not with this brand. I definitely recommend it to anyone who has similar issues with this type of product!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells great and good for the environment.

4 stars

I was really pleased with this product. It has left my laundry smelling lovely and I love that it is natural. I have found other brands of fabric softeners have left my my fabric softer but they are still comfortable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does what it says on the bottle

4 stars

First impressions are good. It smells nice and washes well. My clothes smelt good after I used it and they were definitely softer than normal. The added bonus is that it is good for the environment. Overall a good product which I would buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 32 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

