Youngs Gastro 2 Lemon & Parsley Cod Fillets 300G

Fish tasteless
I have tried before and was a delight however recent purchase the fish has not taste at all, may have changed produce and the coating was tasteless also. Will not buy again, a disappointment.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 808kJ
Cod Fillet (65%) (Fish), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Sunflower Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Wheat Gluten, Palm Oil, Sicilian Lemon Flavouring, Rice Flour, Salt, Black Pepper, Raising Agents: Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate, Yeast, Sea Salt, Citric Acid, White Pepper, Mustard Flour, Yeast Extract, Parsley
Keep frozenStore at -18°C or below Do not re-freeze once defrosted
Oven cook
Instructions: Our Sicilian Lemon and Parsley Cod Fillets are best oven baked straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
24 mins to oven bake - 200°C / Fan 170°C / Gas Mark 6
Pre-heat the oven. Remove all packaging. Place product on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 24 minutes.
Pack contains 2 servings
300g ℮
|Typical Values
|100g oven baked contains
|Each fillet oven baked contains
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|808kJ
|1199kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|193kcal
|286kcal
|14%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|9.2g
|13.7g
|20%
|70g
|(of which saturates)
|1.6g
|2.4g
|12%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|15.0g
|22.3g
|(of which sugars)
|1.4g
|2.1g
|2%
|90g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.2g
|Protein
|12.1g
|17.9g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.3g
|21%
|6g
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ / 2000kcal
|-
|-
|-
|-
Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
