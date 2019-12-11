Aunt Bessie's Sticky Toffee 300G

- Energy914kJ 217kcal11%
- Fat5.1g7%
- Saturates2.0g10%
- Sugars20g22%
- Salt0.59g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1096kJ/260kcal
Product Description
- Toffee Sponge with Date Paste and a Toffee Sauce.
- For a Sustainable Tomorrow
- Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
- birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
- Help is at hand
- If you're looking for some mealtime inspiration, need any help and advice, or simply want to share your inner Bessie with the world, there are plenty of ways to get in touch.
- Like, Follow & Tweet
- Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
- For all my latest news, tasty recipe ideas and competitions.
- Enjoy a helping of deliciously light and moist toffee sponge made with dates and smothered in rich sticky toffee sauce. Ready to serve in less than 5 minutes, it's not too long to wait for a rather tasty treat.
- Why not try... Aunt Bessie's Proper Apple Pie
- Enjoy 4 servings
- Real good food made properly in just 2 1/2 minutes
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Toffee Sauce (39%) (Water, Glucose Syrup, Glucose Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Modified Waxy Maize Starch, Butter (Milk), Gelling Agent: Pectin, Burnt Sugar, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Salt, Natural Flavouring), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Muscovado Sugar, Water, Date Paste (7%), Whole Egg, Margarine (Non Hydrogenated Palm & Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt), Baking Powder (Raising Agents: Di-Sodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bi-Carbonate, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin)), Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Keep me frozenStore in a freezer at -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Once defrosted do not refreeze. All cooking appliances vary, the following is a guideline. Take care - toffee sauce will be very hot once cooked.
Oven cook
Instructions: Conventional Oven: Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas 4 40 Mins.
Preheat oven. Remove pudding from outer box, keeping it in its container. Cover with foil and place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven. Cook for 40 minutes. Spoon into portions or turn out onto a plate and serve. Serve immediately. For fan assisted and miniature ovens, refer to manufacturer's handbook for guidelines.
Number of uses
This pack contains approximately 4 servings
Name and address
- Birds Eye Limited,
- Freepost ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
Return to
- Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
- www.auntbessies.co.uk
- Birds Eye Limited,
- Freepost Consumer Services ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
- Naas,
- Co. Kildare,
- W91 HE67,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (as sold)
|per 1/4 sticky toffee (75g)* (microwaved)
|Energy
|1096kJ/260kcal
|914kJ/217kcal
|Fat
|6.2g
|5.1g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrates
|46g
|39g
|Sugars
|28g
|20g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.4g
|Protein
|3.9g
|3.0g
|Salt
|0.69g
|0.59g
|*This pack contains approximately 4 servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019