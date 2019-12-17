By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Youngs Gastro Marinade Sweet Chilli Basa Fillets X2

4.5(2)Write a review
£ 3.00
£11.54/kg

Offer

Each fillet oven baked contains
  • Energy478 kJ 113 kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.2g
    3%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 526kJ

Product Description

  • Basa Fillets in a Sweet Chilli Marinade
  • EU Approval Number DL 380
  • Low in fat
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 260g
  • Low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Basa Fillet (Pangasius Hypophthalmus) (88%) (Fish), Sweet Chilli Marinade (12%) [Water, Sugar, Soya Oil, Salt, Garlic, Chilli, Vinegar Powder, Modified Tapioca Starch, Flavourings, Yeast Extract, Colour: Capsanthin; Thickener: Xanthan Gum]

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Soya

Storage

Keep frozenStore at -18°C or below. Do not re-freeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Our Sweet Chilli Basa Fillets are best oven baked straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Two or more Basa fillets may require additional cooking time.

Oven cook
Instructions: 25 mins to oven bake - 200°C/Fan 170°C/Gas mark 6
Pre-heat the oven. Remove Basa Fillet from carton and inner pouch. Place Basa fillet on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 25 minutes (fan oven 18 minutes).

Produce of

Basa farmed in Vietnam. Product of Vietnam

Preparation and Usage

  • For the perfect evening meal...
  • Try serving these Sweet Chilli marinated Basa fillets with kimchee slaw, made from, sliced red onions, radish, Chinese cabbage, red & green chilli finished with a handful of chopped coriander and a lime wedge on the side.
  • Enjoy with an ice cold Thai beer.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Net Contents

260g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g oven baked containsEach fillet oven baked contains% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy526kJ478kJ8400kJ
-124kcal113kcal6%2000kcal
Fat2.4g2.2g3%70g
(of which saturates)0.8g0.8g4%20g
Carbohydrate1.9g1.7g
(of which sugars)1.9g1.7g2%90g
Fibre0.4g0.4g
Protein23.6g21.5g
Salt0.4g0.4g6%6g
Pack contains 2 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

Safety information

Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Very tasty and wheat/gluten free.

4 stars

Very tasty and wheat/gluten free.

Every time I buy this I get the impression no one

5 stars

Every time I buy this I get the impression no one is buying it, which is insane because I eat a lot of fish and this stuff is REALLY GOOD. It's not spicey at all, spice makes me hickup. This does not. I don't know why people don't buy it, and it does not bother me because the more for me the better, right? Just because it's not in batter, I guess people don't want it, well, good. Stay away from my fish. This stuff is top quality or I woulden't buy it.

