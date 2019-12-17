Youngs Gastro Marinade Sweet Chilli Basa Fillets X2

Very tasty and wheat/gluten free.
Every time I buy this I get the impression no one
Every time I buy this I get the impression no one is buying it, which is insane because I eat a lot of fish and this stuff is REALLY GOOD. It's not spicey at all, spice makes me hickup. This does not. I don't know why people don't buy it, and it does not bother me because the more for me the better, right? Just because it's not in batter, I guess people don't want it, well, good. Stay away from my fish. This stuff is top quality or I woulden't buy it.