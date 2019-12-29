Spontex Microfibre Kitchen Kit

Beware of the Smell
Spontex pay a fortune on PR for their company. I cant be bothered to write/phone/email them - I would rather be honest and tell the truth. These are great - if you want to replace them every two weeks. The blue sponge is an excellent surface cleaner - if you are trying to impress someone, say sell a property or inpress the inlaws - SPEND - otherwise beware - the sponges dont rinse or dry and they gather a terrible smell to the point I was humilliated after having used them to wash some drinking glasses the stench was terrible - I checked my tap - and water - but it was the sponge. We washed it in a 40 degree cycle apparently you re supposed to do this every time you use it and who has time for that? The smell was unbearable so I chucked it. In the future things like this will be a great design but at the moment - if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Not worth the money.
Brillian
Absolutely brilliant