Spontex Microfibre Kitchen Kit

3(2)Write a review
£ 3.50
£1.75/each

Product Description

  • Microfibre Kitchen Kit
  • For sparkling results.
  • Removes grease and stains.
  • Efficient with just water.
  • Removes 99% of bacteria.
  • Ultra resistant and long lasting.
  • The Spontex Microfibre Kitchen Kit leaves your kitchen smear free and sparkling. The blue Spontex Microfibre Kitchen Cloth with thirsty sponge centre effortlessly absorbs water while its thick 3D weave wipes away grease and stains, leaving a gleaming finish. The yellow Spontex Microfibre All Purpose Cloth with thick 3D weave easily tackles dirt and dust even on delicate surfaces, leaving a brilliant finish. For best results, use the Kitchen cloth damp with any excess water wrung out to wipe down and the All Purpose cloth dry to buff up. Ideal for all kitchen surfaces including ceramic hobs, stainless steel, tiles and worktops. Composition: Kitchen Cloth: 85% Polyester, 15% Polyamide. All Purpose Cloth: 85% Polyester, 15% Polyamide.
  • Did you know? Spontex Microfibre cloths are: Ultra efficient, Microfibres are made up of thousands of tiny fibres, so the number of contact points with the surface is greatly increased. Therefore, each Spontex® Microfibre has extraordinary cleaning power that eliminates 99% of bacteria. Ecological, efficient with just water, no need for chemicals! Long lasting, Microfibres are super resistant and can be washed in the washing machine.
  • Spontex develops and markets a full range of consumer driven products in the household cleaning category. Their cloths, scourers, gloves and mops are all designed to make everyday tasks better, quicker and easier. Spontex, champion of less effort.

® Registered Trade Mark. © Copyright Mapa Spontex UK Ltd., 2015. Visit us at www.spontex.co.uk or join us on Facebook and Twitter @SpontexUK.

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Machine washable up to 60°C. Do not use with bleach. Do not tumble dry. Do not iron and do not dry clean.

Warnings

  • Not suitable for use on hot surfaces.

Name and address

  • Mapa Spontex UK Ltd.,
  • Berkeley Business Park,
  • Worcester,
  • WR4 9ZS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Guaranteed Quality
  • Spontex® products are designed and tested to high standards. If you have a complaint about this product, send it back to us with your till receipt, stating where and when you bought it. If it does not meet with our standards, we will replace it. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
Net Contents

2 x Microfibre Cloths

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for use on hot surfaces.

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Beware of the Smell

1 stars

Spontex pay a fortune on PR for their company. I cant be bothered to write/phone/email them - I would rather be honest and tell the truth. These are great - if you want to replace them every two weeks. The blue sponge is an excellent surface cleaner - if you are trying to impress someone, say sell a property or inpress the inlaws - SPEND - otherwise beware - the sponges dont rinse or dry and they gather a terrible smell to the point I was humilliated after having used them to wash some drinking glasses the stench was terrible - I checked my tap - and water - but it was the sponge. We washed it in a 40 degree cycle apparently you re supposed to do this every time you use it and who has time for that? The smell was unbearable so I chucked it. In the future things like this will be a great design but at the moment - if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Not worth the money.

Brillian

5 stars

Absolutely brilliant

