- Microfibre Window Kit
- For sparkling results.
- Removes streaks and smears.
- Efficient with just water.
- Removes 99% of bacteria.
- Ultra resistant and long lasting.
- The Spontex Microfibre Window Kit leaves your windows streak free and sparkling. The green Spontex Microfibre Window Cloth with honeycomb texture effectively removes even the smallest particles and smudges, leaving a perfect smear free finish. The yellow Spontex Microfibre All Purpose Cloth with thick 3D weave easily tackles dirt and dust even on delicate surfaces, leaving a brilliant finish. For best results, use the All Purpose cloth damp with any excess water wrung out to wash down and the Window cloth dry to finish. Ideal for all glass, mirrored and shiny surfaces. Composition: Window Cloth: 85% Polyester, 15% Polyamide. All Purpose Cloth: 85% Polyester, 15% Polyamide.
- Did you know? Spontex Microfibre cloths are: Ultra efficient, Microfibres are made up of thousands of tiny fibres, so the number of contact points with the surface is greatly increased. Therefore, each Spontex® Microfibre has extraordinary cleaning power that eliminates 99% of bacteria. Ecological, efficient with just water, no need for chemicals! Long lasting, Microfibres are super resistant and can be washed in the washing machine.
- Spontex develops and markets a full range of consumer driven products in the household cleaning category. Their cloths, scourers, gloves and mops are all designed to make everyday tasks better, quicker and easier. Spontex, champion of less effort.
- Machine washable up to 60°C. Do not use with bleach. Do not tumble dry. Do not iron and do not dry clean.
- Guaranteed Quality
- Spontex® products are designed and tested to high standards. If you have a complaint about this product, send it back to us with your till receipt, stating where and when you bought it. If it does not meet with our standards, we will replace it. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
2 x Microfibre Cloths
