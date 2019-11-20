By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ambi Pur 3Volution Spiced Apple Refill 20Ml

3(2)
Ambi Pur 3Volution Spiced Apple Refill 20Ml

  • VOTED PRODUCT OF THE YEAR, Consumer Survey of Product Innovation 2019
  • *Winner of General Household Category. Survey of 10,399 people by Kantar TNS
  • Febreze 3Volution Air Freshener Plug-In Refill with Odourclear technology continuously cleans away tough lingering odours, leaving a light fresh scent for up to 90 days (if used 12 hours a day at minimum setting). This blend of gourmand apple with hints of cinnamon and cloves will make your home smell like freshly baked pies hot out of the oven. With normal plugs we get used to scents quickly, which means we eventually stop noticing the scent around us. Febreze 3Volution air fresheners solve this problem by continuously & automatically alternating every 45 minutes between 3 complementary, high quality scents, for a continuous fresh experience. Use the Febreze 3Volution refills only with Febreze 3Volution devices, sold separately, to fill your home with air freshness and fragrance that you will keep noticing day after day, week after week.
  • And for instant freshness, try the full range of new Febreze products with the unique Odourclear technology, such as Febreze Fabric Refresher, Air and Car Freshener.
  • Febreze 3volution plug-in refill with Odourclear technology cleans away tough lingering odours
  • Leaves a light fresh scent for up to 90 days (if used 12 hours a day at minimum setting)
  • Febreze 3Volution plug in air freshener refill (20ml)
  • This blend of gourmand apple with hints of cinnamon and cloves will make your home smell like freshly baked pies hot out of the oven
  • Doesn't mask but truly cleans away tough lingering odours, leaving a light fresh scent
  • 3 Scents alternate every 45 minutes so you always notice them. Adjustable scent intensity
  • Wide range of high quality fragrances
  • Pack size: 20ml

Coumarin, Cinnamal, Methylcinnamic Aldehyde, Heliotropine, 2.4-Dimethyl-3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Methyl Cinnamate, Eugenol, Delta-Damascone, Ethyl Methylphenylglycidate, Orange Oil Terpenes, 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate, Eugenia Caryophyllus Leaf Oil, Limonene, Citronellol, Allyl 3-Cyclohexylpropionate, Geraniol, Citral, Hexyl Cinnamal, Rose Ketone-4, Hexyl Salicylate, Dimethyltetrahydro Benzaldehyde, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Alpha-Pinene, Cyclamen Aldehyde, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis Oil, Trans-Anethole, Tetramethyl Acetyloctahydronaphthalenes, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia Fruit Oil, Pentamethylheptenone

  • Use only with Ambi Pur 3Volution diffuser. Always keep refill upright. To refill the diffuser, unplug before removing or inserting the refill. Remove the 3 caps from the refill. Never separate the single bottles from the coloured common holder. With diffuser removed from socket, insert refill until it clicks into place. Plug diffuser into socket with bottles at the bottom. Leave 50cm clear above to ensure good evaporation. Adjust overall strength if required.

  People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. Avoid hard knocks. If diffuser fails or is damaged, remove from socket. Do not open the device. To clean the appliance, unplug and use dry cloth. Retain this pack for future reference. Do not touch with wet hands or metal objects. Do not fill bottle with any liquids. Do not cover or paint unit. Do not place on or near polished, painted or plastic surfaces. Do not use in confined spaces. Wipe up any spills immediately. Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with skin and eyes. Wear protective gloves. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. IF in EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a POISON CENTRE/doctor. Do NOT induce vomiting.

  • Procter & Gamble UK,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP,
  • UK
  • [UK] 0800 328 2882
  • [IE] 1800 535 633
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

20 ℮

  1. Environmentally damaging
  2. Irritant
WARNING People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. Avoid hard knocks. If diffuser fails or is damaged, remove from socket. Do not open the device. To clean the appliance, unplug and use dry cloth. Retain this pack for future reference. Do not touch with wet hands or metal objects. Do not fill bottle with any liquids. Do not cover or paint unit. Do not place on or near polished, painted or plastic surfaces. Do not use in confined spaces. Wipe up any spills immediately. Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with skin and eyes. Wear protective gloves. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. IF in EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a POISON CENTRE/doctor. Do NOT induce vomiting.

Love it smells gorgeous.

5 stars

Love it smells gorgeous.

Don't waste your money

1 stars

Barely smells of anything

