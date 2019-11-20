Ambi Pur 3Volution Spiced Apple Refill 20Ml

Love it smells gorgeous.
Love it smells gorgeous.
Don't waste your money
Barely smells of anything
Coumarin, Cinnamal, Methylcinnamic Aldehyde, Heliotropine, 2.4-Dimethyl-3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Methyl Cinnamate, Eugenol, Delta-Damascone, Ethyl Methylphenylglycidate, Orange Oil Terpenes, 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate, Eugenia Caryophyllus Leaf Oil, Limonene, Citronellol, Allyl 3-Cyclohexylpropionate, Geraniol, Citral, Hexyl Cinnamal, Rose Ketone-4, Hexyl Salicylate, Dimethyltetrahydro Benzaldehyde, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Alpha-Pinene, Cyclamen Aldehyde, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis Oil, Trans-Anethole, Tetramethyl Acetyloctahydronaphthalenes, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia Fruit Oil, Pentamethylheptenone
20 ℮
WARNING People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. Avoid hard knocks. If diffuser fails or is damaged, remove from socket. Do not open the device. To clean the appliance, unplug and use dry cloth. Retain this pack for future reference. Do not touch with wet hands or metal objects. Do not fill bottle with any liquids. Do not cover or paint unit. Do not place on or near polished, painted or plastic surfaces. Do not use in confined spaces. Wipe up any spills immediately. Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with skin and eyes. Wear protective gloves. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. IF in EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a POISON CENTRE/doctor. Do NOT induce vomiting.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019