Tesco Lemon Bleach Tablets X40 160G

Product Description
- Tesco bleach tablets lemon
- Tablets, Kills 99% of bacteria, Powerful bleaching action, Highly concentrated tablets
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
contains amongst other ingredients: >=30% chlorine-based bleaching agents, <5% Anionic surfactants. Also contains perfume. Contains 64.1g/100gTroclosene Sodium, Dihydrate (35.6g/100gavailable active chlorine). Compliant with EN 13697.
Produce of
Produced in France
Preparation and Usage
- Thin Bleach: To create a thin bleach, add 1 tablet to 2.5 litres of water and allow to dissolve. Kitchen: add 2 tablet (equivalent to 75ml of Tesco Thick bleach) to 2.5 litres of water. Clean surface and floor with mixture. Leave for 5 minutes, then rinse. Bathrooms: Add 1 tablets(equivalent to 75ml of Tesco thick bleach) to 2.5 litres of water. Clean surfaces and floors with mixture. Leave for 5 minutes, then rinse. Soakings/Stubborn Stains: Wash garments in cold water. Then add 2 tablets (equivalent to 75ml of Tesco Thick Bleach) to 10 litres of water. Soak garments for 5 minutes, then wash normal. Toilets: Drop 1 tablet directly into the toilet bowl. Leave for 5 minutes. clean with brush. Leave for 5 minutes, then flush.
- Read Label before use Using the bottle cap as a dispenser, add the recommended tablet dosage to the recommended quantity of water and allow to dissolve for 5minutes. Once made-up keep away from children and use immediately. To remove cap: Place bottle on a firm flat surface. Squeeze grips on cap and turn anti-clockwise. To replace cap: place bottle on a firm flat surface. Replace cap and turn clockwise until a click is heard. check the cap is closed.
- Rinse hands after use. People with sensitive or damaged skin should avoid prolonged contact with the products. Do not ingest. If product is ingested then seek medical advice. Do not change container to store contents. Do not use on any metals or enamelled baths. Do not use on fabrics which have the 'Do not bleach' symbol or are Wool, Silk, or have a special finish. Do not use on furnishings or carpets as damage may result. Always wipe up any spillage immediately and rinse affected areas with clean water. This product is not suitable for sterilising of baby feeding equipment. do not use undiluted anywhere except in the toilet bowl and drains. For man- made work surfaces, follow manufacturer's cleaning instructions.
Warnings
Recycling info
Cap. Plastic check local recycling Bottle. Plastic widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
160g e (40 x 4g)
Safety information
- Irritant
- Environmentally damaging
