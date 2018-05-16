Benylin Dry & Tickly Cough 300Ml

Do not use this medicine... If you are allergic to any of the ingredients Do not give this medicine to your child if s/he is under 1 year old. Talk to your doctor or pharmacist If you have an intolerance to some sugars. If this applies to you now or in the past, talk to a doctor or pharmacist. Some of the ingredients can cause problems This products contains 1.85 g glucose and 1.707g sucrose in each 5 ml, which may be harmful to the teeth. If you have been told by your doctor that you have an intolerance to some sugars, contact your doctor before using this medicine. This should be taken into account in patients with diabetes. Carbohydrate content of this medicine is 3.85 g per 5 ml. You can take this medicine if you are pregnant or breastfeeding. If anyone has taken too much If anyone has taken too much of this product, contact a doctor or your nearest Accident & Emergency department (Casualty), taking this pack with you. If you forget to give a dose If you forget a dose, take the next dose when needed. Do not take a double dose. Possible side-effects This medicine is unlikely to cause side-effects unless you are allergic to the ingredients. If you experience any side-effects or you are not sure about anything, talk to your doctor or pharmacist. Reporting of side-effects If you get any side-effects, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse. This includes any possible side-effects not listed on pack. You can also report side-effects directly via the Yellow Card Scheme at: www.mhra.gov.uk/yellowcard By reporting side-effects you can help provide more information on the safety of this medicine. Keep out of the reach and sight of children. Do not use your medicine after the date shown as an expiry date on the packaging.