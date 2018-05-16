Benylin Dry & Tickly Cough 300Ml

Product Description
- Dry & Tickly Cough Syrup
- Glycerol & Sucrose
- What this medicine is for
- Benylin Dry & Tickly Cough Syrup is a soothing cough syrup which relieves irritating tickly, dry coughs and sore throats.
- What the medicine looks like
- Benylin Dry & Tickly Cough Syrup is a clear, dark brown liquid available in 150 ml and 300 ml bottles.
- It contains 0.75 ml of glycerol and 1.707 g sucrose, the active ingredients, in every 5 ml of medicine.
- Relives dry, tickly coughs & sore throats
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
The Active Ingredients are: Glycerol 0.75 ml and Sucrose 1.707 g, Other Ingredients are: Citric Acid Monohydrate, Sodium Benzoate (E211), Cough Syrup 513277 Flavour (contains Aniseed, Liquorice, Propylene Glycol and Ethanol), Black Treacle, Liquid Glucose and Purified Water
Storage
There are no special storage instructions for this medicine. Keep the bottle tightly closed.
Preparation and Usage
- Before taking this medicine
- This product is suitable for most people, but a few people should not use it. If you are in any doubt you should contact your doctor or pharmacist.
- How to use this medicine
- Check the information below to see how much medicine to take.
- For oral use only.
- Do not take more than the stated dose below.
- Check the cap seal is not broken first. If it is, do not take this medicine.
- Children under 1 year
- Do not give to children under 1 year old.
- Adults and Children 1 year and over
- Age: Children 1 - 5 years, Dose: One 5 ml spoonful
- Age: Adults (including the elderly) and children over 5 years, Dose: Two 5 ml spoonfuls
- Give the dose 3 or 4 times within 24 hours, if needed.
- If symptoms persist, contact your doctor.
- Retain carton for full instructions.
Warnings
- Do not use this medicine...
- If you are allergic to any of the ingredients
- Do not give this medicine to your child if s/he is under 1 year old.
- Talk to your doctor or pharmacist
- If you have an intolerance to some sugars.
- If this applies to you now or in the past, talk to a doctor or pharmacist.
- Some of the ingredients can cause problems
- This products contains 1.85 g glucose and 1.707g sucrose in each 5 ml, which may be harmful to the teeth. If you have been told by your doctor that you have an intolerance to some sugars, contact your doctor before using this medicine. This should be taken into account in patients with diabetes.
- Carbohydrate content of this medicine is 3.85 g per 5 ml.
- You can take this medicine if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.
- If anyone has taken too much
- If anyone has taken too much of this product, contact a doctor or your nearest Accident & Emergency department (Casualty), taking this pack with you.
- If you forget to give a dose
- If you forget a dose, take the next dose when needed. Do not take a double dose.
- Possible side-effects
- This medicine is unlikely to cause side-effects unless you are allergic to the ingredients. If you experience any side-effects or you are not sure about anything, talk to your doctor or pharmacist.
- Reporting of side-effects
- If you get any side-effects, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse. This includes any possible side-effects not listed on pack. You can also report side-effects directly via the Yellow Card Scheme at: www.mhra.gov.uk/yellowcard
- By reporting side-effects you can help provide more information on the safety of this medicine.
- Keep out of the reach and sight of children.
- Do not use your medicine after the date shown as an expiry date on the packaging.
Name and address
- McNeil Iberica S.L.U.,
- 28805 Madrid,
- Spain.
- The Marketing Authorisation holder is:
- McNeil Products Ltd,
- Maidenhead,
Return to
- McNeil Products Ltd,
- Maidenhead,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
1 Years
Net Contents
300ml ℮
Safety information
